 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Editorial: Clearing the books
0 comments

Opinion/Editorial: Clearing the books

  • 0

There he found books — 39 of them — some from schools, some from the library, some apparently the personal possessions of his aunt.

The thing is, his aunt died in 1937 at age 16, a victim of the flu.

Alvarez called the Somerville library and asked about returning the books. To what surely must have been his great relief, the library had ceased charging overdue book fines as of July 1.

Now some of the books sit in pride of place as part of a library display, which includes the story of their travels.

Items taken from a library nearly a century ago have found their way home.

Bob Alvarez discovered them when he was finally cleaning out an old wooden box.

The box and some other items had remained in a family home in Somerville, Massachusetts, until 2010, when the house finally was sold out of the family. Alvarez took the items from the antic and transferred them to his basement.

Only recently did he get around to going through the box.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert