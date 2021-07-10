Opinion/Editorial: Clearing the books

There he found books — 39 of them — some from schools, some from the library, some apparently the personal possessions of his aunt.

The thing is, his aunt died in 1937 at age 16, a victim of the flu.

Alvarez called the Somerville library and asked about returning the books. To what surely must have been his great relief, the library had ceased charging overdue book fines as of July 1.

Now some of the books sit in pride of place as part of a library display, which includes the story of their travels.

Items taken from a library nearly a century ago have found their way home.

Bob Alvarez discovered them when he was finally cleaning out an old wooden box.

The box and some other items had remained in a family home in Somerville, Massachusetts, until 2010, when the house finally was sold out of the family. Alvarez took the items from the antic and transferred them to his basement.

Only recently did he get around to going through the box.