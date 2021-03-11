Opinion/Editorial: Clearer budgets are desirable

A push by several councilors eventually may mean that Charlottesville residents will get to see — and understand — more about the city budget.

Councilors, and some residents, are especially focused on the police department budget. At 9.9%, it takes up a larger proportion of the proposed budget as funded by taxes than does any other department besides the school system, which comes in at nearly 31%.

Councilors’ and residents’ concern tracks with a national focus on policing as part of the social justice movement, especially following the controversial deaths of several Black men and women at the hands of police.

The city police budget, meanwhile, might turn out to be completely uncontroversial. But councilors said that in its present form, they can’t get a handle on its patterns of expenditures, or what those patterns might indicate.

The budget is submitted in line-item style; councilors typically get a summarized version of that. Keep in mind that this is common for budget presentations; the police department has done nothing unusual, much less “wrong,” in utilizing this form of documentation.

But councilors said that in this form, they just can’t grasp the nuances and significances of the 228-page document.