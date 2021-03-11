Opinion/Editorial: Clearer budgets are desirable

A push by several councilors eventually may mean that Charlottesville residents will get to see — and understand — more about the city budget.
Councilors, and some residents, are especially focused on the police department budget. At 9.9%, it takes up a larger proportion of the proposed budget as funded by taxes than does any other department besides the school system, which comes in at nearly 31%.
Councilors’ and residents’ concern tracks with a national focus on policing as part of the social justice movement, especially following the controversial deaths of several Black men and women at the hands of police.
The city police budget, meanwhile, might turn out to be completely uncontroversial. But councilors said that in its present form, they can’t get a handle on its patterns of expenditures, or what those patterns might indicate.
The budget is submitted in line-item style; councilors typically get a summarized version of that. Keep in mind that this is common for budget presentations; the police department has done nothing unusual, much less “wrong,” in utilizing this form of documentation.
But councilors said that in this form, they just can’t grasp the nuances and significances of the 228-page document.
“It’s about an $18 million black box,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said of the department’s budget. “We don’t know what’s inside it and without some programmatic budgeting discussion, we won’t be able to.”
Instead of — or in addition to — a straight line-item budget, council therefore needs a narrative description of the department’s programs and how the budget affects programs and policies.
While this conversation circled around the police department at budget presentation last week, senior budget and management analyst Krisy Hammill said that if the council opted to receive budget information in a different (or presumably supplemental) form, she would want to use that process for every other department.
That way, “we’re not singling out a single department and holding them to a different standard than we are another,” she said.
She’s absolutely right. It would be inequitable to treat any department differently than its peers.
But the result could be the presentation of the full budget in a manner that is easier for councilors — and residents — to understand.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker also noted that residents shouldn’t have to pay extra for this level of explanation.
City resident Matthew Gillikin has filed formal requests for more detailed information on the police budget, which councilors said has been helpful to them as well in understanding the department’s proposed expenditures.
The state Freedom of Information Act allows governments to charge requesters for copying costs and for staff time in preparing material in answer to a request.
Walker said she wanted to see similar details for all departments. She also said that such information should be readily available to the public, and that it shouldn’t need to be requested through the FOIA.
Again, this points council toward receiving information from departments in a way that’s more accessible — in both senses of the word: Councilors and residents would be able to obtain the information more easily, and then also would be able to comprehend it more easily.
“That’s what I’m hoping that our city manager’s heard, the budget team is hearing: that the citizens are asking for more information, and they want that information accessible in a way they don’t have to pay for,” Walker said.
Councilor Michael Payne said information based on program goals would be helpful to him as well. And: “I don’t think it’s information that we should need to get from FOIA requests.”
We applaud any effort to get important budget information to the public in a more direct, understandable and transparent form. Council is heading in the right direction with these suggestions.