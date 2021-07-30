Opinion/Editorial: City's revised budget schedule looks promising

Changes to Charlottesville’s budget process should provide more transparency and, ultimately, more efficiency. The entire process would start earlier and allow more time for discussion and refinement.

Department heads might have to make a greater effort in the beginning, but they — and the city as a whole — should see a smoother culmination to the process.

An earlier schedule also should give the public a better chance to comment on budget issues before the decision process is too far advanced.

At a council work session on July 27, City Manager Chip Boyles said he would ask all department heads to present information about their priorities before he compiles the operating budget he will present to City Council. The change would start with the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker approved. “I think that’s something that’s been missing, and it will give us more information to be able to either advocate on their behalf or at least tell them why we chose to allocate funding to … something else,” she said.

In other words, this early look at what might be termed departments’ wish lists is about why as well as what.

Boyles also emphasized the how of the process.