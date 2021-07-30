Opinion/Editorial: City's revised budget schedule looks promising

Changes to Charlottesville’s budget process should provide more transparency and, ultimately, more efficiency. The entire process would start earlier and allow more time for discussion and refinement.
Department heads might have to make a greater effort in the beginning, but they — and the city as a whole — should see a smoother culmination to the process.
An earlier schedule also should give the public a better chance to comment on budget issues before the decision process is too far advanced.
At a council work session on July 27, City Manager Chip Boyles said he would ask all department heads to present information about their priorities before he compiles the operating budget he will present to City Council. The change would start with the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker approved. “I think that’s something that’s been missing, and it will give us more information to be able to either advocate on their behalf or at least tell them why we chose to allocate funding to … something else,” she said.
In other words, this early look at what might be termed departments’ wish lists is about why as well as what.
Boyles also emphasized the how of the process.
A revised budget and strategic planning process “also [is about] creating conversations, not just about what needs to get done, but how things get done,” he said.
The new schedule also could improve transparency in the reverse direction — not just from the departments up to City Council, but between council and the departments. That is reflected in Walker’s comments about giving feedback to the departments about why council accepted their priorities or why it did not.
Traditionally, by the time councilors and the public get the city manager’s proposed budget, much of the planning work already has been done. The city manager has reviewed department proposals, prioritized spending and made cuts or other changes to department budgets as deemed necessary to balance revenue and expenditures.
It’s an efficient pipeline in its way — except when the results raise extensive questions from councilors or opposition from members of the public. Then the manager or the department heads must backtrack to provide explanations, while debate among councilors or from the public can slow the approval process. But since this debate occurs near the end of the budget schedule, little time may be left to make substantive changes.
Something like this happened earlier this year during budget considerations. Some members of the public thought the police department should receive less funding. Without going that far, some councilors said the department’s budget wasn’t transparent enough to enable them to effectively evaluate its use of funds.
“Seeing a budget that is a combination of line-item numbers is of very little value,” Councilor Lloyd Snook said at that time. “To know how much money is going to salaries doesn’t tell us anything about what those salaried people are doing.”
Having all department heads present their budgets — and the rationales for those numbers — earlier in the process should provide time for questions to be better resolved.
A similar scheduling change will apply to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan for FY 2023.
For FY 2022, the council began holding work sessions in November and December of 2020. Budget adoption came in late spring of this year. The new schedule would require department head presentations prior to such meetings when the city launches budget preparations for FY 2023.
The final budget proposal, of course, remains the domain of the city manager. And the final decision is the City Council’s.
But the earlier presentations should make everyone’s job ultimately more effective and fulfill the important goal of better informing the public.
Information link: https://www.charlottesville.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4584/FY22-Budget-Public-Meeting-Calendar-PDF