Opinion/Editorial: City schools' reconfiguration plan retains support

James Bryant said, “We have talked about this for a number of years” — since 2010, at least. “…[I]t’s time for us to move forward with it.”

“This might be a year that we as a board are being asked to make tough decisions,” said Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres. “...We need to really prepare to potentially make some decisions about programs that we might need to trim back on.”

Agreed Jennifer McKeever, “I do think that our main focus needs to be on school reconfiguration, and I think that means that there’s going to be hard decisions.”

Paying for such a massive project would be daunting in any case. But additional budget pressures may come to bear. Some of those pressures are directly or indirectly related to COVID and the upheavals in staffing that the pandemic has caused.

A shortage of bus drivers (not only in Charlottesville but elsewhere as well) is by now well-known. Paying a higher wage to attract more drivers is under consideration.

So is giving raises to other staff members.

So is adding an after-school care program for pre-schoolers.

Meanwhile, the school system is bracing for a jump in its health insurance costs.