Opinion/Editorial: City schools' reconfiguration plan retains support

“The largest school construction project since 1974.”
That’s how a recent Daily Progress story described Charlottesville’s plan to reconfigure its school attendance patterns so that middle-schoolers can be taught under one roof.
But it’s not just a matter of moving children around.
The project entails $75 million in new construction — and that’s just the first phase.
That money would cover “the renovation/expansion of Buford Middle School to house grades 6-8, initial renovations of Walker for preK students, and furniture for fifth-grade students returning to elementary schools,” according to the school system. Both Buford and Walker date to the 1960s. Upgrading them would be the city’s biggest school project in nearly 50 years.
These details help provide a sense of scale, illustrating just how big the project is.
But is it too big, at least for now?
Charlottesville School Board members are wrestling with that question. If reconfiguration is a priority, as most agreed should be the case, then how will the school division pay for such a large undertaking?
A majority of members at a recent work session supported pursuit of the project. But many also acknowledged potential problems in finding funding while also supporting other vital programs.
James Bryant said, “We have talked about this for a number of years” — since 2010, at least. “…[I]t’s time for us to move forward with it.”
“This might be a year that we as a board are being asked to make tough decisions,” said Chairwoman Lisa Larson-Torres. “...We need to really prepare to potentially make some decisions about programs that we might need to trim back on.”
Agreed Jennifer McKeever, “I do think that our main focus needs to be on school reconfiguration, and I think that means that there’s going to be hard decisions.”
Paying for such a massive project would be daunting in any case. But additional budget pressures may come to bear. Some of those pressures are directly or indirectly related to COVID and the upheavals in staffing that the pandemic has caused.
A shortage of bus drivers (not only in Charlottesville but elsewhere as well) is by now well-known. Paying a higher wage to attract more drivers is under consideration.
So is giving raises to other staff members.
So is adding an after-school care program for pre-schoolers.
Meanwhile, the school system is bracing for a jump in its health insurance costs.
And if salaries go up, so will the system’s contribution to pension plans.
That’s not all.
Charlottesville has used $4.9 million in federal stimulus funds to support new programs already underway to help students and staff cope with the effects of the pandemic. These include 17 new full-time positions, including social workers; Wi-Fi hotspots; and online and other learning materials. Officials say many of these additions will continue to be needed once the pandemic subsides.
But that means Charlottesville will have to find the money for those new programs. One-time federal aid will not be available.
This early in the budget planning schedule, the School Board can’t fully know what its costs will be. Nor does it have clear idea on revenues — including the state’s share of education funding.
There is talk already, however, of a local real estate tax increase — city budget officials have floated the idea of a 10-cent rate increase, potentially phased in over five years, half of which would fund other capital projects. Board members said they wanted an assurance that schools would get the other half.
A tax hike likely won’t be popular with many homeowners, who themselves may be financially stressed as a result of the pandemic.
At present, the board can only move forward in generalities. Support for the persistent dream of reconfiguration is a step in that direction.
