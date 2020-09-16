Opinion/Editorial: City manager to leave troubled tenure

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson was hired in a process that was notable for its openness: Top candidates were interviewed by City Council in public so that residents could get a firsthand understanding of the man or woman who might fill this important position.

That Mr. Richardson’s tenure was then fraught with dissension is a disappointment: We had hoped the open process would increase the city’s chances of hiring a candidate who was a good fit for the position.

Now City Council has to go through the exercise again. Citing personal reasons, Mr. Richardson recently tendered his resignation after a 16-month tenure.

“I just want to get some sleep,” he said, citing the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the current round of racial justice protests stemming from the George Floyd killing. (Although so far the protests in Charlottesville have been peaceful, they have been a challenge to the city’s regulations on lawful assembly.)

Undeniably, Mr. Richardson walked into a volatile time in Charlottesville. He arrived two years after the deadly Unite the Right rally and when Charlottesville was struggling — and still is — with the aftermath of that tragedy.