Opinion/Editorial: City CIP needs to slim down

The five-year CIP is literally a plan, not a spending mandate, and it can be changed as needs permit. But as its proposed projects are implemented, they are done so through the annual budget.

It is helpful, therefore, that the CIP be as accurate as possible, to guide spending decisions both long- and short-term.

The plan as now proposed is substantial.

Even if a tax increase is implemented to fund the CIP, Charlottesville would have to borrow to pay for the full range of proposed projects — to such an extent that it would run out of credit as of 2028.

Again, the key word is “proposed.” Council has plenty of time to cut back on the projects it would like to see accomplished.

“We’ve been very intentional to put this out as a draft,” said Krisy Hammill, the analyst who made the comment about revenue enhancements. “... Again, we’re putting this in front of you to try it on for size, to see if we’ve made the mark, missed the mark, and to get some feedback from you.”

Councilors gave some early feedback at a work session last week.