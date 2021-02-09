Opinion/Editorial: City CIP needs to slim down

‘There’s no way this current draft is affordable,” a budget analyst told Charlottesville City Council, “without significant revenue enhancements” to fund the proposed capital improvements plan.
“Revenue enhancements” doesn’t have to be a euphemism for tax increases — but it often is.
Indeed, one possibility for helping fund the plan is a 10-cent tax increase, phased in over five years.
Of course, a proposed CIP doesn’t have to be the final one — so that tax hike might never be more than an initial suggestion.
But now is the time for councilors — and the public — to start crafting those decisions.
Council and the city planning commission will hold a public hearing on the draft CIP at 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Residents should attend (virtually, of course; register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5v0YG0mR_yxnLe6bMNS9w).
The CIP is a five-year blueprint for capital projects — buildings, parks, street improvements.
To make things more complicated, the council is considering the five-year CIP while also considering the budget for next year. And the budget already had a revenue gap of $4.5 million; city staff are working to balance spending with revenue as of today.
The five-year CIP is literally a plan, not a spending mandate, and it can be changed as needs permit. But as its proposed projects are implemented, they are done so through the annual budget.
It is helpful, therefore, that the CIP be as accurate as possible, to guide spending decisions both long- and short-term.
The plan as now proposed is substantial.
Even if a tax increase is implemented to fund the CIP, Charlottesville would have to borrow to pay for the full range of proposed projects — to such an extent that it would run out of credit as of 2028.
Again, the key word is “proposed.” Council has plenty of time to cut back on the projects it would like to see accomplished.
“We’ve been very intentional to put this out as a draft,” said Krisy Hammill, the analyst who made the comment about revenue enhancements. “... Again, we’re putting this in front of you to try it on for size, to see if we’ve made the mark, missed the mark, and to get some feedback from you.”
Councilors gave some early feedback at a work session last week.
One project that was suggested as expendable — or delayable — was the West Main streetscape upgrade. That project has been in development since 2013, with the aim of improving bike and pedestrian access, vehicle flow and aesthetics. Although the city can seek other sources of revenue, such as state transportation funds, it’s an expensive project — $50-$54 million (as of a November 2020 estimate).
Some councilors also question the need for the new Seventh Street Garage, at $8 million. Some leaders and citizens alike have opposed the garage as encouraging vehicles in an era when more efficient alternatives should be emphasized, but the garage is part of a deal to persuade Albemarle County to keep its courthouse inside the city: Personal vehicles are necessary for county residents to access the courts. But perhaps the garage might not be needed as soon, given the way COVID has changed the way governments, companies and individuals do business — or at all, if the changes persist even after the pandemic.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker said she wants a better understanding of how CIP money has been spent in the past, where costs can be curtailed, and how all the pieces fit together.
Not only do councilors need this knowledge, but so do taxpayers — who ultimately will be footing the bill. Tonight’s public hearing is a chance for taxpayers and others to give their ideas on what is most important to the city and what projects most deserve to be pursued.
Information links:
https://www.charlottesville.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4988/February-3-2021-Work-Session- Presentation-PDF
