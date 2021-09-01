Opinion/Editorial: Church wants to help meet affordable housing need

Thank God for second thoughts.

I wish we could do more to help, but we’re too small.

That was Pastor Colleen Swingle-Titus’s initial reaction to a conference speaker’s challenge for churches to get involved in helping their communities.

But then the light bulb popped on: “‘My gosh, we have all this land; we could really help people.’”

Swingle-Titus leads Park Street Christian Church in Charlottesville. The congregation is small — so small that it couldn’t tackle a major project alone.

So by partnering with the Piedmont Housing Alliance, it has found a way to propose building 50 affordably priced apartments on the spacious property it owns on Park Street.

This comes at a time when city leaders are focusing intently on the issue of housing and how to solve the problem of a lack of affordability.

The project is still inching its way through the planning process. It is a long way from obtaining city approval, although Charlottesville planning commissioners were complimentary after hearing a recent presentation led by the apartments’ architect.