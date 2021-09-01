Opinion/Editorial: Church wants to help meet affordable housing need

Thank God for second thoughts.
I wish we could do more to help, but we’re too small.
That was Pastor Colleen Swingle-Titus’s initial reaction to a conference speaker’s challenge for churches to get involved in helping their communities.
But then the light bulb popped on: “‘My gosh, we have all this land; we could really help people.’”
Swingle-Titus leads Park Street Christian Church in Charlottesville. The congregation is small — so small that it couldn’t tackle a major project alone.
So by partnering with the Piedmont Housing Alliance, it has found a way to propose building 50 affordably priced apartments on the spacious property it owns on Park Street.
This comes at a time when city leaders are focusing intently on the issue of housing and how to solve the problem of a lack of affordability.
The project is still inching its way through the planning process. It is a long way from obtaining city approval, although Charlottesville planning commissioners were complimentary after hearing a recent presentation led by the apartments’ architect.
Commissioner Jody Lahendro praised the architectural plans. “I think that it is very skillful in its design of minimizing the impact of multi-unit larger buildings within a residential district, very nicely preserves the beautiful slopes, the trees and works well with the church. ... I think this is a fantastic start to the project.”
Added Commissioner Rory Stolzenberg, “I’d like to applaud the church and everyone involved in the project. It seems like a great proposal for exactly the sort of need we have in the community. …”
Not only does Park Street hope to provide housing, it also plans to serve residents more directly — hosting activities to bring together senior residents with the children attending the church’s existing affordable preschool ministry.
How far along is the project? The earliest possible groundbreaking date is summer of 2023.
That’s contingent on, among other things, receiving a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit — which is funded by the federal government — to help finance construction. The current application process ends in March 2022.
Additionally, the property hasn’t been rezoned yet for housing. That requires an additional, local process that includes public input on the project.
The comment process already has begun, with a community forum held on Aug. 10. As might be expected, some neighbors were concerned about the project’s addition of population density, traffic and parking and the loss of existing trees, trails and sidewalks.
The partners already are trying to be environmentally sensitive in developing the site. But after that meeting, the designer altered their plan in order to preserve more trees and further avoid critical slopes.
The partners also say the design aims to minimize the visual impact of multi-unit housing.
“We didn’t want anything huge and institutional. We didn’t want to have a giant concrete building,” Swingle-Titus said.
And the design has sought to keep parking to a minimum while still providing enough spaces for residents, visitors and others, said PHA’s executive director, Sunshine Mathon.
The Planning Commission had still other suggestions — among them, additional sidewalks and bicycle parking to accommodate modes of transportation other than autos.
Meanwhile, there is still plenty of time for public comment on the proposal. The Planning Commission is expected to hold public hearings in January and February.
If it recommends rezoning, the proposal will go to City Council for approval.
It looks like Park Street Christian and the PHA are doing everything right to fill a local housing need without unduly damaging the environment or encroaching on the long-established housing benefits of older neighborhoods.
We hope the necessary tax credits will be granted and that the partners can indeed start construction in 2023.