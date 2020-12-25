Opinion/Editorial: Christmas gifts, hopes and wishes

Christmas 2020 is a surreal time, and its contrast between what is and what we wish for — what is and what we’re accustomed to — serves to emphasize the distress we’ve undergone over the past 10 months.

It’s been a long, hard slog since March, when the difficulties imposed by COVID really began to kick in.

Most deeply distressing: More than 323,000 Americans (as of this writing) have died from the virus and won’t be here to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Holidays without loved ones can be tough in any circumstances, and the cumulative emotional wear-and-tear of the pandemic just seems to make it worse. So does the fact that people are isolated this year from friends and family, just when they might need them most.

Several links to online help can be found at www.verywellmind.com/best-online-grief-support-groups-4842333.

Our hearts go out to those missing loved ones at this time of year.

For some people, meanwhile, the trials of 2020 just might make them all the more grateful for simple blessings and unexpected gifts. And a dearth of holiday parties and reduced need for frenzied shopping might provide opportunities for the quiet reflection, wonder and appreciation that should be a focus of the season.