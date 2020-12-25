Opinion/Editorial: Christmas gifts, hopes and wishes

Christmas 2020 is a surreal time, and its contrast between what is and what we wish for — what is and what we’re accustomed to — serves to emphasize the distress we’ve undergone over the past 10 months.
It’s been a long, hard slog since March, when the difficulties imposed by COVID really began to kick in.
Most deeply distressing: More than 323,000 Americans (as of this writing) have died from the virus and won’t be here to celebrate the holiday with their families.
Holidays without loved ones can be tough in any circumstances, and the cumulative emotional wear-and-tear of the pandemic just seems to make it worse. So does the fact that people are isolated this year from friends and family, just when they might need them most.
Several links to online help can be found at www.verywellmind.com/best-online-grief-support-groups-4842333.
Our hearts go out to those missing loved ones at this time of year.
For some people, meanwhile, the trials of 2020 just might make them all the more grateful for simple blessings and unexpected gifts. And a dearth of holiday parties and reduced need for frenzied shopping might provide opportunities for the quiet reflection, wonder and appreciation that should be a focus of the season.
These are the personal aspects of Christmas 2020. But there are also communal and civic qualities. If the year has taught us anything, it’s how connected we are and how even the actions of one or a few can have huge impacts on the rest of us.
Here a handful of recent gifts for which to be thankful.
» The approval of COVID vaccines and the rollout of vaccinations, starting with health-care workers and highly vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities.
The rapid development and deployment of the vaccines result from a remarkable intensive effort. It should be noted that the innovative science on which they are based — messenger RNA — has been under study for some time. But that does nothing to take away from the final push to achievement.
» Federal, state and local support for individuals and businesses.
Despite suffering a certain amount of bumbling and fumbling typical of government, stimulus bills and other forms of aid emerged to buffer some of the worst impacts of the pandemic. Most of that help came from Washington and trickled down through state and local programs. It deflected the financial collapse so feared by many at the start of the pandemic shutdowns. There have been economic casualties — too many — but so far not a devastating global depression.
Concerns remain, including the drag of the $27 trillion national debt and the risk that we might still tumble in a depression. But with widespread vaccinations on the immediate horizon, there is also hope that we can hang on until the economy can naturally right itself.
» Protection for Virginia businesses.
On a related note, Virginia has taken steps to mitigate harm to businesses from COVID. Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered the Virginia Employment Commission to freeze next year’s potential increases in unemployment insurance tax rates if businesses had to institute layoffs because of the pandemic. That means businesses won’t be penalized for something that, essentially, was beyond their control. Higher taxes would have come at a time when businesses are least able to afford them.
This, too, is a preventive measure to try to deter further damage to the economy.
With all these and more seasonal gifts, there still might be a few things missing from under the tree.
We wish for everyone at least a slice of joy on Christmas Day, even if it’s just a glimmer of hope and a vision of better days.
And we wish for peace on earth, goodwill to all people.