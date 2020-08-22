Opinion/Editorial: Chocolate icing, please

And speaking of malfunctions, here’s one that should feature in chocolate lovers’ dreams.
In Olten, Switzerland, it suddenly started “snowing” chocolate. Yummy dark powder instead of a white winter frosting.
Turns out, the ventilation system at the Lindt & Spruengli company, between Zurich and Basel, failed to do its job as the factory was cooling its nibs — that is, crushed cocoa beans — preparatory to making chocolate.
Thankfully, the malfunction wasn’t dangerous in any way and the factory had no need to shut down production.
