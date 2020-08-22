 Skip to main content
Opinion/Editorial: Chocolate icing, please
Opinion/Editorial: Chocolate icing, please

And speaking of malfunctions, here’s one that should feature in chocolate lovers’ dreams.

In Olten, Switzerland, it suddenly started “snowing” chocolate. Yummy dark powder instead of a white winter frosting.

Turns out, the ventilation system at the Lindt & Spruengli company, between Zurich and Basel, failed to do its job as the factory was cooling its nibs — that is, crushed cocoa beans — preparatory to making chocolate.

Thankfully, the malfunction wasn’t dangerous in any way and the factory had no need to shut down production.

