Opinion/Editorial: Children’s book is uplifting

It was the write thing to do.

A new children’s book highlights the positives of living and doing good in Westhaven — but doesn’t shy away from the unhappier history that gave rise to the Charlottesville housing development.

“A Promise to Grow” tells the story of a young boy doing good deeds in his neighborhood and dreaming of his future.

It’s the product of the group City of Promise, which works with children in the 10th and Page, Westhaven and Starr Hill neighborhoods, in partnership with Virginia Humanities. VM and the Kellogg Foundation provided funding, Marc Boston wrote the story, Ariel Mendez illustrated it and Peyton Lewis, another local author, provided the initial idea.

“The importance of this book can’t be overstated,” said Mary Coleman, executive director of City of Promise.

“[I]t’s very comprehensive in its scope in terms of the audience that this book can appeal to,” she added.

She was referring to the dual legacy of Westhaven’s children.