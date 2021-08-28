Opinion/Editorial: Children’s book is uplifting

It was the write thing to do.
A new children’s book highlights the positives of living and doing good in Westhaven — but doesn’t shy away from the unhappier history that gave rise to the Charlottesville housing development.
“A Promise to Grow” tells the story of a young boy doing good deeds in his neighborhood and dreaming of his future.
It’s the product of the group City of Promise, which works with children in the 10th and Page, Westhaven and Starr Hill neighborhoods, in partnership with Virginia Humanities. VM and the Kellogg Foundation provided funding, Marc Boston wrote the story, Ariel Mendez illustrated it and Peyton Lewis, another local author, provided the initial idea.
“The importance of this book can’t be overstated,” said Mary Coleman, executive director of City of Promise.
“[I]t’s very comprehensive in its scope in terms of the audience that this book can appeal to,” she added.
She was referring to the dual legacy of Westhaven’s children.
Westhaven was built to house people who lost their homes and businesses when, in the 1960s, Charlottesville redeveloped Vinegar Hill, at the time an extensive Black community. The disruption to families and loss of stability and business income proved devastating for many. The book addresses that history.
At the same time, it shows today’s Westhaven kids just being kids. “They ride their bikes, they play with their friends, they have fun, and they do really productive things after school,” Coleman said.
City of Promise helps provide some of those productive experiences. Author Boston interviewed several Westhaven children to get ideas about their activities, reflecting them in his text.
Those ideas coalesced into the person of CJ, the book’s protagonist, who dreams big for himself and does good for his community.
What a great project. Congratulations to the creators and sponsors of the book — and thanks to all the CJs out there making a difference.