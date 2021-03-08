Opinion/Editorial: Charities at risk

The global coronavirus pandemic is hurting more than our health. More than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing within two years because of the financial havoc caused by COVID-19, according to a new study by Candid, a philanthropy research group, and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

The researchers analyzed how roughly 300,000 nonprofits would fare under 20 scenarios of varying severity. The worst-case scenario led to the closings of 38% of the nonprofits. Even the scenarios seen as more realistic resulted in closures well into double-digit percentages. What’s the best way to avoid this from happening? Donate to your favorite group.

Citing information from the Johns Hopkins Center for Civil Society Studies, the report says that the U.S. nonprofit sector lost nearly 930,000 jobs by this past December. The figures are chilling: Nearly 37% of employees at arts and entertainment organizations lost jobs, while education nonprofits saw 15% of their workforces disappear. It could take nearly 18 months to return to the pre-COVID-19 level of employment, the center estimates. Be generous and remember your favorite nonprofits.

Excerpted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.