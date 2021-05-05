Opinion/Editorial: Changes in caseloads, courtrooms

The need for more courtroom space was a powerful driver behind the campaign to renovate and expand Albemarle County facilities in downtown Charlottesville.

That projected need in turn triggered a lengthy and sometimes edgy set of negotiations between the county and the City of Charlottesville. The county wanted certain concessions, including access to adequate nearby parking, if it were to keep its courts downtown, officials said.

Merchants wanted the courts to stay downtown as a business generator. Lawyers and social service agencies wanted the courts to stay downtown so that they could operate more efficiently and not have to race back and forth between two geographically separated court systems; that efficiency also worked to the public’s advantage, too, with courts, service agencies and other government offices located conveniently near each other.

In the end, Charlottesville decided to locate its general district court in the same building as Albemarle’s and agreed to provide parking. The latter promise helped propel plans to build a new parking garage on nearby Market Street — which some say was needed already, apart from any expanded courtroom usage. But it was an unpopular decision with activists who want to see the city discourage the use of automobiles rather than further accommodate them.