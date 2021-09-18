Opinion/Editorial: Celebrating advance in research

A University of Virginia study may bring researchers closer to curtailing Alzheimer’s. That is welcome news in the long battle to bring this devastating disease under control.
Of course, much more study will be necessary to determine how the new findings can be translated into treatment. But the UVa research answers an important question about the cause of Alzheimer’s, and knowing more about the cause is a prerequisite to prevention.
Medical science already had found a link between Alzheimer’s and cholesterol in brain cells but didn’t know which was the cause and which the result.
Cholesterol isn’t necessarily an enemy, by the way: It helps the body produce hormones for proper functioning. But, as with most things, too much can be a problem.
The UVa team confirmed that too much cholesterol contributes to an increase in the protein amyloid beta, which in turn can cause a buildup of plaque in neurons as well as stimulate the production of tau, another protein suspected of interfering with neurons and thus contributing to dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Cells known as astrocytes are responsible for generating and distributing cholesterol. Researchers found that reducing the amount of cholesterol created by astrocytes reduces amyloid beta and tau levels in the brains of mice.
“It shows that if we can alter the production of cholesterol in astrocytes and its transport to neurons and reduce amyloid beta, we could possibly prevent plaques from ever being formed,” said UVa researcher Dr. Heather A. Ferris.
Drugs already exist to help remove plaque from the brain, but it would be better to stop plaque buildup in the first place. By the time symptoms show up, telling doctors to prescribe these cholesterol-cleaning drugs, patients already have suffered damage to brain cells.
“[W]e could maybe prevent the cascade that sets off the whole string of events leading to Alzheimer’s,” Ferris said.
Remember that we said it would take a lot more research to achieve the ultimate goal?
That’s because current drugs to reduce cholesterol in the bloodstream don’t work on brain cells. A new approach must be devised.
But the UVa study gives researchers important information on where to focus their work — and takes us a big step closer to the possible prevention of a devastating disease.