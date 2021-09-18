Opinion/Editorial: Celebrating advance in research

A University of Virginia study may bring researchers closer to curtailing Alzheimer’s. That is welcome news in the long battle to bring this devastating disease under control.

Of course, much more study will be necessary to determine how the new findings can be translated into treatment. But the UVa research answers an important question about the cause of Alzheimer’s, and knowing more about the cause is a prerequisite to prevention.

Medical science already had found a link between Alzheimer’s and cholesterol in brain cells but didn’t know which was the cause and which the result.

Cholesterol isn’t necessarily an enemy, by the way: It helps the body produce hormones for proper functioning. But, as with most things, too much can be a problem.

The UVa team confirmed that too much cholesterol contributes to an increase in the protein amyloid beta, which in turn can cause a buildup of plaque in neurons as well as stimulate the production of tau, another protein suspected of interfering with neurons and thus contributing to dementia and Alzheimer’s.