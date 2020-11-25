Opinion/Editorial: Celebrate safely in virus era

The number of cases among younger Virginians — those in their 20s and 30s — continues to rise. In April, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, 27% of cases were among young adults. Now that figure is 37%. As generations mix during the holidays, the risk of younger people passing the virus to older, more vulnerable relatives will be greater.

Virginians need to be mindful of how they celebrate traditional holidays in a most untraditional time. Smaller, outdoor gatherings could take the place of the usual large, indoor dinners. If you do eat inside, think about the room’s ventilation and whether fresh air can circulate.

At a recent news conference, Gov. Ralph Northam urged Virginians to think safety as they plan their holidays.

“We are one state, one commonwealth,” Northam said. “And no region is an island.”

The virus knows no geographical or family boundaries. We can’t get complacent and let our guards down during the holiday, the governor said. Behaviors matter.

“There’s no genetic immunity that prevents you from giving this virus to your mother, grandfather or other loved ones,” said Northam, the nation’s only governor who is a physician.