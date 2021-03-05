Opinion/Editorial: CAT's ridership woes are of long standing

Now Director Garland Williams says he plans to install more permanent counters to get a better idea of ridership, which in turn could affect state funding. Reduced ridership means less state funding. But earlier versions of the fare boxes were unreliable, so it’s just possible that ridership numbers are better than reported. Either way, accuracy is important in order to get a clear picture of the problem.

The 2019-2020 period also included the early stages of the COVID pandemic, which surely reduced ridership as businesses closed or reduced service — especially restaurants — and some local residents lost jobs. That, in turn, would cut the number of people taking the bus in order to reach their places of employment.

But COVID represents only the latest impact.

Declines in ridership over the past decade have been attributed to everything from significant drops in gasoline prices, making it cheaper to operate personal automobiles, to riders’ misunderstandings about — or perhaps even outright rejection of — route changes during earlier revisions.

We also wonder if bicycling might not have played a role. Charlottesville and Albemarle have been working together on extending and connecting bike routes throughout the city and urban ring.