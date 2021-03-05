Opinion/Editorial: CAT's ridership woes are of long standing

Charlottesville Area Transit is suggesting new changes to its routes and, in some cases, the frequency of those routes, in an effort to halt what its director has called a “death spiral.”
One proposed move would be to return service to something closer to pre-pandemic levels — but with some adjustments.
The second possibility would be to greatly expand service — and also costs for Charlottesville and Albemarle County, which contributes to CAT funding in order to receive CAT service. That option would increase both hours of service (by 27% overall) and the length and frequency of some routes (including an extension of Route 7 deeper into Albemarle).
CAT’s routes have been tweaked previously over the past decade — with mixed results.
Its troubles are of long standing and of complex causes.
One of the problems is a reduction in state subsidy funding, based on ridership. City and county had to make up the loss if they wanted to keep service at established levels.
Last year, CAT installed temporary automatic passenger counters in some buses to try to get a more accurate idea of ridership. Those limited counts produced an estimate of a 30% decline in ridership just between summer 2019 and summer 2020, resulting in reductions in service. And that ridership loss was in addition to decreases that already had been noted.
Now Director Garland Williams says he plans to install more permanent counters to get a better idea of ridership, which in turn could affect state funding. Reduced ridership means less state funding. But earlier versions of the fare boxes were unreliable, so it’s just possible that ridership numbers are better than reported. Either way, accuracy is important in order to get a clear picture of the problem.
The 2019-2020 period also included the early stages of the COVID pandemic, which surely reduced ridership as businesses closed or reduced service — especially restaurants — and some local residents lost jobs. That, in turn, would cut the number of people taking the bus in order to reach their places of employment.
But COVID represents only the latest impact.
Declines in ridership over the past decade have been attributed to everything from significant drops in gasoline prices, making it cheaper to operate personal automobiles, to riders’ misunderstandings about — or perhaps even outright rejection of — route changes during earlier revisions.
We also wonder if bicycling might not have played a role. Charlottesville and Albemarle have been working together on extending and connecting bike routes throughout the city and urban ring.
Many of these trails were implemented with commuters in mind, and city officials have noticed some increased use during commuter hours, suggesting that the bike paths are not being used solely for recreation.
Bikes and buses both are environmentally friendly and serve an overall community goal of environmental protection. As low-impact as bikes are, though, buses also are useful and continue to serve an important purpose: Not everyone can ride a bike — or wishes to, such as during inclement weather. Some residents absolutely rely on buses as their way to work or other appointments.
Providing bus service would seem to be a basic policy goal for a city with progressive and environmentally conscious goals, so saving CAT deserves Charlottesville’s best efforts. And our best wishes go to Garland Williams as he attempts to make that happen.