Opinion/Editorial: CAT tries again to right ship

The second possibility would be to greatly expand service — and also its cost to city and county. That option would increase both hours of service (by 27% overall) and the length and frequency of routes (some of them). One of the major changes would be extending Route 7 to Walmart on U.S. 29; service to the University of Virginia also would be improved.

Under the first option, Albemarle would pay an additional $385,877, but the city would see a decrease in costs of $599,667. Under the expanded option, Albemarle would have to pay $1.4 million more and the city an additional $593,088.

When the proposals are made to the two jurisdictions, they will be able to make choices, Williams said. The proposals are a starting point for discussions.

“We hope these service changes that are being recommended right now will help us to stem that tide of decline and turn it around to get it back to where we’re increasing our ridership to work on that model that comes from the state to give us more funding,” Williams said.

Local bus service has been an important part of city and county connectivity for many years. It’s also a convenience for many residents, and a necessity for some.

We, too, hope that CAT can settle on changes that preserve the system and serve riders — without too much more disruption.