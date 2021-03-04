Opinion/Editorial: CAT tries again to right ship

First of two parts
Charlottesville finds itself in apparent need of yet another set of changes to its bus system.
Meanwhile, some in Albemarle County, which essentially pays to have bus routes extended past the city limits, have been voicing dissatisfaction with the system’s service.
Charlottesville has been tweaking its transit system for much of the past decade.
In 2011, Charlottesville hired a consultant to evaluate Charlottesville Area Transit routes and recommend possible changes — but few of those changes were approved by City Council. Council turned around and hired a new consultant in 2012; that report resulted in CAT adding Route 11 from downtown Charlottesville to Albemarle Square, among other modifications.
At the start of 2014, CAT introduced still more changes to routes. The modifications didn’t sit well with many riders.
More revisions were proposed in 2019, but CAT’s new director, Garland Williams, said he wouldn’t implement them in the near future. That was probably wise; riders were feeling whiplashed by several years’ worth of change.
For whatever reasons (altered routes cannot be the sole cause, as we’ll explore later), ridership has continued to decline precipitously.
In 2019, Williams warned that the system was in a “death spiral.”
And things only got worse.
From summer 2019 to summer 2020, ridership plunged to roughly half its former rate, according to limited estimates. This period included the start of the COVID pandemic.
For Williams, rescuing the system had to be Job 1.
Which is why he found himself in the position this week of proposing still more possible changes.
Williams and CAT’s latest transit consultant made their presentation to the Regional Transit Partnership, the official local transit advisory board serving members Charlottesville, Albemarle and the regional transit service Jaunt. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is also a partner.
The RTP, meanwhile, is looking at two transit studies of its own: one larger — a transit vision plan for the entire region; and one smaller — a transit study strictly for Albemarle. As we mentioned, some county leaders want more or different transit options, even possibly a system focused specifically on county needs. These projects both are long-term ones and need not affect the more immediate changes CAT might make.
One currently proposed move would be to return CAT service to something closer to pre-pandemic levels — but with some adjustments.
The second possibility would be to greatly expand service — and also its cost to city and county. That option would increase both hours of service (by 27% overall) and the length and frequency of routes (some of them). One of the major changes would be extending Route 7 to Walmart on U.S. 29; service to the University of Virginia also would be improved.
Under the first option, Albemarle would pay an additional $385,877, but the city would see a decrease in costs of $599,667. Under the expanded option, Albemarle would have to pay $1.4 million more and the city an additional $593,088.
When the proposals are made to the two jurisdictions, they will be able to make choices, Williams said. The proposals are a starting point for discussions.
“We hope these service changes that are being recommended right now will help us to stem that tide of decline and turn it around to get it back to where we’re increasing our ridership to work on that model that comes from the state to give us more funding,” Williams said.
Local bus service has been an important part of city and county connectivity for many years. It’s also a convenience for many residents, and a necessity for some.
We, too, hope that CAT can settle on changes that preserve the system and serve riders — without too much more disruption.
Information link: https://www.cvillepedia.org/Charlottesville_Area_Transit