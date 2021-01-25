Opinion/Editorial: Cash bail system should go

On the criminal justice front, the General Assembly should proceed with great caution on certain proposals, such as banning the death penalty and eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing. But lawmakers do have an opportunity to reform the cash bail system, which clearly discriminates against lower-income individuals and is responsible for thousands of unnecessary incarcerations in the commonwealth.
Cash bail allows people who have been arrested, booked and charged, but not yet convicted (by law, they are presumed innocent) to be released from jail before their trial if they pay a certain amount of money to the court. The money is forfeited if they do not return to court on their trial date.
The problem with this system is that some people do not have the cash to post a bond. So while a person with the financial means is released from pre-trial detention, another person who cannot come up with the funds remains incarcerated — even if they’re both charged with the same crime. This is obviously unfair. Pre-trial detention should not depend on the amount of money you have in your bank account.
Defendants accused of violent crimes, such as homicide, attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and rape are usually denied bail because of the possibility that they could engage in more violent acts or flee the state before trial.
Individuals charged with non-violent crimes, such as DUI or larceny, can either be released on their own recognizance, which is basically just a promise to come back to court, or be released after posting bail, which can be provided by a licensed bail bondsman who takes a cut of the total.
This is where many low-income individuals wind up between a rock and a hard place.
If they’re unable to raise the bail money (which can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars) while awaiting trial, which could take months, they remain in jail. But spending even two days behind bars can have devastating effects on their families, jobs, housing and sometimes even affect custody of their children. And these negative effects continue even if the charges against them are eventually dismissed.
Under current law, judges can set bail based on past criminal activity, if any, using recommendations from the Virginia Pretrial Risk Assessment Instrument, the first of its kind in the nation, which looks at eight potential risk factors to determine if the defendant is a flight risk or poses a danger to the public.
Some jurisdictions in Virginia, including Fairfax County, have already ended cash bail except for the most high-risk individuals. Citing a study by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, Fairfax Circuit Judge David Bernhard said last November that “the inherent arbitrariness of the use of the cash bond is as palpable as it is counterproductive.”
A group of progressive prosecutors are also calling for the end of the cash bail system in Virginia. But moderates, conservatives and libertarians should also get behind reform. Getting arrested doesn’t mean you’ve committed the crime you’re accused of; that’s something the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt in court.
Until that happens, anybody accused but not yet convicted of a crime should be able to stay home, go to work, and care for their families unless they pose a clear and present danger to the rest of us.
From The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.