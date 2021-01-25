Opinion/Editorial: Cash bail system should go

On the criminal justice front, the General Assembly should proceed with great caution on certain proposals, such as banning the death penalty and eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing. But lawmakers do have an opportunity to reform the cash bail system, which clearly discriminates against lower-income individuals and is responsible for thousands of unnecessary incarcerations in the commonwealth.

Cash bail allows people who have been arrested, booked and charged, but not yet convicted (by law, they are presumed innocent) to be released from jail before their trial if they pay a certain amount of money to the court. The money is forfeited if they do not return to court on their trial date.

The problem with this system is that some people do not have the cash to post a bond. So while a person with the financial means is released from pre-trial detention, another person who cannot come up with the funds remains incarcerated — even if they’re both charged with the same crime. This is obviously unfair. Pre-trial detention should not depend on the amount of money you have in your bank account.

Defendants accused of violent crimes, such as homicide, attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and rape are usually denied bail because of the possibility that they could engage in more violent acts or flee the state before trial.