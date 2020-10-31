Opinion/Editorial: Carry that weight, beetle

Here’s another of those great stories about “dumb nature” being smarter than humans. At least to the degree that humans are trying to figure out how the animal sustains its superpower.

Oh, and another cool part of this story? Check out the name of the creature under consideration: the diabolical ironclad beetle.

Yes, you read that right.

The diabolical ironclad beetle — shall we call it DIB for short? — has a shell so strong that it can withstand not only the slings and arrows of its natural environment, such as stabs from a sharp bird beak. It also can survive being run over by a car.

Researchers subjected poor DIB to compression that could be compared to a 200-pound man surviving a weight of 7.8 million pounds. The information was reported in a recent edition of Nature.

Scientists discovered that DIB’s shell is so strong in part because of the way the individual plates comprising it are distributed and layered.

The research could have implications for building stronger cars, buildings, airplanes — you name it. The study is part of an $8 million Air Force project investigating the unusual strength properties of certain animals. Bighorn sheep are also on the list.

By the way, DIBbie is a Southern California dude. He lives in the woods when he’s not assisting the U.S. Air Force.