Opinion/Editorial: Campaign needed to combat littering

In the early days of the pandemic, the healing abilities of nature were extolled and people were told to go outside for health and recreation.
Now we’re reaping the consequences — and they’re not all pretty.
The nature areas that we claim to love are suffering under the weight of increasing overuse, including trash, vandalism or unwitting damage.
Although not everyone agrees that littering has become a serious problem, anecdotal evidence paints a different picture.
For that matter, the problem isn’t limited to natural areas: Fast food litter seems to have multiplied along our streets and suburban roads — and there’s the new concern of used masks and gloves showing up on streets and sidewalks.
Both types of littering are to be deplored, but the trashing of nature seems especially demoralizing precisely because we have been urged to rely on nature to help us get through the pandemic.
If our interactions with nature lead to its degradation, then we have used and abused a resource for which we ought to feel particularly grateful. Damaging parks, trails, trees, rocks, rivers and waterholes is a poor way to repay nature for the nurturing it gives to us.
“… [T]his year, it’s just been crazy,” said James “Chubby” Damron, president of the Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited, which organized a trash cleanup for the Sugar Hollow Reservoir and the Moormans River. “People have no respect.
“I just want people to think and take care of the place, you know?” he added. “…Take care of this just like you would your home or anywhere else.”
There is actually a psychology behind littering, believe it or not. And the COVID pandemic adds its own twist to that.
One problem, understandable though it might be, is that people are concerned about bigger issues than littering these days. Survival is at the top of their list, and they simply don’t have the emotional bandwidth to care about the environment as well — even though their emotional well-being and physical survival are tied to the environment.
Another problem is that there’s simply more trash to be disposed of — gloves and masks included. Many families and businesses are using disposable products in an effort to disrupt the transmission of the coronavirus. That trash has to go somewhere.
There is also a generation gap, say some experts. Many baby boomers, who were greatly affected by the anti-litter campaigns of the 1960s and ’70s, including the iconic weeping native American, have internalized the values of recycling and trash reduction. Younger people, who live more mobile lifestyles, may not stay in one place long enough to develop a sense of local community or a sense of responsibility to that community, researchers theorize.
Meanwhile, there’s this: Social values such as refraining from littering often are spread through peer pressure that slowly builds cultural norms; an influential member of a group can change the group’s behavior. But with social distancing, such opportunities are greatly reduced; people often are outdoors on their own, with no one to nudge their consciences toward doing the right thing.
We may need another anti-littering campaign like those of the ’60s and ’70s to get people’s attention and prompt them to care for their natural surroundings. Increased signage at parks reminding them to pack out their trash might educate those who don’t understand how important this is, or nudge the consciences of those who do know.
For the respite, beauty and peace that nature gives us, we ought to be willing to care for it in return. If we don’t, we may kill the very thing we claim to love.
Information links:
https://www.alleghenyfront.org/the-psychology-of-littering/
https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20200610-why-are-parks-full-of-litter-as-lockdown-eases
