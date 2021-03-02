Opinion/Editorial: Campaign finance reform still is ignored

Candidates’ ability to take campaign money and divert it to their personal use has long been a target for good-government advocates in Virginia.
But when the General Assembly had the chance again this year to tighten the rules, did it do so?
No. Lawmakers took the usual spineless route for deferring decisions: They assigned the issue to a study commission.
And to make matters worse, they did it via unrecorded voice vote. That means you won’t be able to find out how individual lawmakers voted. That information was not placed into the formal record. Talk about spineless…
In fact, the dodging of accountability might be the worse of the two actions.
Opponents of the measure at least were able to offer a reason or two as to why they didn’t want to approve campaign finance controls. But if they believe in the rightness of their vote and can defend it, there’s no reason they could not acknowledge their own personal roles in the measure’s defeat.
So, what’s wrong with letting candidates take money donated for their campaigns and use it instead for personal items? In some cases, nothing. Several years ago, a lawmaker opposed to reform postulated that a candidate who got his shirt wet on the campaign trail ought to be able to buy a replacement with his campaign funds. Such small expenditures should not be seen as an issue. But what if a candidate bought a Cartier watch with campaign funds when his old Seiko got wet?
When donors give to a candidate, it’s because they believe in his or her platform. They want their money to go toward a cause, to advance an agenda, and ultimately to contribute to a government that they believe will better serve their needs.
They are not giving money to candidates in order to buy his shirts or her watches. Well, actually, they are; they just don’t know that they are.
This year’s reform legislation, sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, would have cleaned up the system. It allowed only one exemption — not for shirts or watches, but rather for child care so that candidates could afford to spend more time on the campaign trail. The exemption was seen as being favorable to women, who often remain the primary caregivers in their families, and to non-affluent candidates, who might not be able to afford child care on their own. Thus, it could have increased the diversity in state candidacies.
The measure passed the House of Delegates easily. But it got hung up in the Senate. Both Democrats and Republicans there said the issue needed more study.
Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, had a different viewpoint. “The reality is for many years our constituents have been asking us” for this, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Failure to pass reform has been “been embarrassing for all of us.”
Indeed, we’ve been tracking the issue here in this space for at least the past five years.
One concern over the legislation might make some sense. The bill would have left it to the State Board of Elections to generate the regulations for enforcement. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, said she feared that task would prove too burdensome for the board.
But most other states have laws banning personal use of campaign money. Virginia has only to look at those instances to find laws and regulations that can be effective.
Let’s be clear: There’s no evidence that Virginia politicians are raking in money for private use. But why not prevent abuses before they can happen?
The General Assembly had another chance this year to do exactly that. And once again, it passed the buck.