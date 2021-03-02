Opinion/Editorial: Campaign finance reform still is ignored

When donors give to a candidate, it’s because they believe in his or her platform. They want their money to go toward a cause, to advance an agenda, and ultimately to contribute to a government that they believe will better serve their needs.

They are not giving money to candidates in order to buy his shirts or her watches. Well, actually, they are; they just don’t know that they are.

This year’s reform legislation, sponsored by Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, would have cleaned up the system. It allowed only one exemption — not for shirts or watches, but rather for child care so that candidates could afford to spend more time on the campaign trail. The exemption was seen as being favorable to women, who often remain the primary caregivers in their families, and to non-affluent candidates, who might not be able to afford child care on their own. Thus, it could have increased the diversity in state candidacies.

The measure passed the House of Delegates easily. But it got hung up in the Senate. Both Democrats and Republicans there said the issue needed more study.

Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, had a different viewpoint. “The reality is for many years our constituents have been asking us” for this, he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Failure to pass reform has been “been embarrassing for all of us.”