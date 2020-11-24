Opinion/Editorial: Cabinet guessing is welcome diversion

Greater Charlottesville and the University of Virginia community had a fun couple of days speculating about whether UVa President Jim Ryan might be chosen as U.S. secretary of education.
Today, President-Elect Joe Biden is scheduled to release the first of his Cabinet choices. A handful of names already have been announced, but Mr. Biden said on Nov. 22 that he would start rolling out more selections as of Nov. 24.
Last week, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof named Mr. Ryan as his suggested pick for heading the U.S. Department of Education.
The Washington Post, meanwhile, cites Rep. Donna Shalala; Rep. Jahana Hayes; Lily Garcia, former head of the National Education Association; and Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, as occupying Mr. Biden’s short list for the education post.
Another oft-mentioned named is that of Linda Darling-Hammond, education professor emeritus at Stanford University and president and CEO of the Learning Policy Institute.
Playing guessing games about an incoming Cabinet is always an entertaining exercise for those who enjoy politics.
And that can lead to a flood of speculation, as pundits, politicians and others float the names of their favorites — as Larry J. Sabato, professor and founder of the UVa Center for Politics and head of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, has observed.
“We used to joke that ‘The Great Mentioner’ created every list of Cabinet nominees, but in all these years, I’ve never found him or her,” he said. “But it’s not a bad thing to be mentioned. It’s a compliment, in fact.”
It is a compliment. Let us add our congratulations to those heading Mr. Ryan’s way.
Amid all the pre-announcement conjecture, Mr. Ryan was considered to be in the middle of the pack among those whose names were mentioned for education secretary.
For his part, the UVa president said he was content where he is.
“I was surprised and flattered by the mention,” he said. “But my focus has been and will continue to be leading the University of Virginia, a place that I love, as we navigate the pandemic and the many challenges it has created for our community.”
Other members of the local community were both pleased and perturbed that Mr. Ryan might be tapped for a new job.
Again, the odds of that happening are not solid. Many names have been tossed around for education secretary and other Cabinet posts. We’ll soon find out if the speculation around Mr. Ryan’s name was more than simply that.
“…[I]t’s a favorite Washington parlor game to construct the lists,” Mr. Sabato reminds us.
It also was an agreeable distraction from the gloom of COVID, giving the community a pleasant and positive piece of news on which to focus. For that, we’re thankful.
