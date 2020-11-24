Opinion/Editorial: Cabinet guessing is welcome diversion

“We used to joke that ‘The Great Mentioner’ created every list of Cabinet nominees, but in all these years, I’ve never found him or her,” he said. “But it’s not a bad thing to be mentioned. It’s a compliment, in fact.”

It is a compliment. Let us add our congratulations to those heading Mr. Ryan’s way.

Amid all the pre-announcement conjecture, Mr. Ryan was considered to be in the middle of the pack among those whose names were mentioned for education secretary.

For his part, the UVa president said he was content where he is.

“I was surprised and flattered by the mention,” he said. “But my focus has been and will continue to be leading the University of Virginia, a place that I love, as we navigate the pandemic and the many challenges it has created for our community.”

Other members of the local community were both pleased and perturbed that Mr. Ryan might be tapped for a new job.

Again, the odds of that happening are not solid. Many names have been tossed around for education secretary and other Cabinet posts. We’ll soon find out if the speculation around Mr. Ryan’s name was more than simply that.