Opinion/Editorial: Business start-ups to get help

Local entrepreneurs will soon have another resource to help them get their businesses up, running and thriving.

Venture Central — a new organization formed by government agencies, private industry and nonprofit groups — has funding and all but full leadership in place. It currently is looking for an executive director.

“For most entrepreneurs, between having the idea and starting the business there is a large gap,” said Venture Central’s vice president and vice chairman, Charlie Rogers.

“Our goal is that an entrepreneur can walk in with an idea and when they walk out, they’ve been [connected to] resources they need to get the idea to the market.”

Venture Central’s aim is to build bridges with other groups and agencies that work to support business start-ups, and then help guide the entrepreneurs to exactly the resources they need out of those many options.

“We all recognize there are many people and organizations already doing exceptional work in the innovation and entrepreneurship space in this community,” Chris Engel, Charlottesville director of economic development, said in a press release. “We look forward to partnering with them, boosting efforts and collectively attaining even greater success locally and national.”