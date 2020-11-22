Opinion/Editorial: Budgeting now seems unending

It’s November, just shy of Thanksgiving, and the governor has only now signed off on final budget changes to see Virginia through the remainder of the fiscal year.
Almost simultaneously, state lawmakers began meeting to work on the next budget.
Never in our recollection have budget cycles overlapped like this.
Actually, the budget cycle is even more complicated than this. The General Assembly already had passed a budget back in March — right in time with the usual legislative schedule.
But revenue and expense projections were unreliable in March, when the COVID pandemic was starting to get a serious grip on the commonwealth. How much would tax revenue decline from a COVID-caused economic slowdown? How much would state spending rise due to COVID-induced demands on social services?
The Assembly wisely decided to take a second look at the budget in August, when adjustments could be made based on more accurate financial information.
That in itself was a major departure from Virginia’s usual timetable.
In recent years, lawmakers squabbling over spending have fallen into the habit of delaying budget approval until June — right before the new fiscal year, and the new budget, take effect in July.
But deliberately calling the legislature back into session in August, for the budget or any other cause, was something out of the ordinary.
Then, of course, when the Assembly did reconvene, it chose not to deal with the budget for weeks. Instead, the new Democratic majority used the time to push through a number of social justice and other reform laws.
The budget was taken up rather late in the session — which is why Virginia did not get a final budget, passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, until Nov. 18.
That was one day after the House Appropriations Committee met for its annual budget retreat to prep for 2021’s budget decisions, and one day before the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee did the same.
Gov. Ralph Northam will submit his proposed budget on Dec. 13, less than a month from now, and the General Assembly will meet on Jan. 13 to begin addressing this and other issues.
Lawmakers will face problems similar to those encountered in this year’s budget adoption.
Revenues are still recovering — and may take yet another hit this winter, as COVID cases have surged, prompting the governor to re-impose tougher restrictions on public gatherings, which assuredly will affect businesses.
Expenses are likely to rise — including the state health department’s need for around $120 million to implement widespread anti-virus vaccinations.
Meanwhile, there will be demands to restore spending for previously high-priority causes such as compensation boosts for state employees, teachers, professors and state-supported local employees. The General Assembly already had approved these expenditures but had withheld funding as it sought to balance the budget amid the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
These and other issues will claim greater attention once the governor proposes his new budget and the General Assembly digs into its funding and spending details.
But the past week’s convergence of budget events is of immediate interest. The merging of budget cycles — one budget finished just as a new one is begun — is something new for Virginia.
The commonwealth operates with a part-time legislature: The General Assembly convenes in January and usually ends in late February or early March, reconvening once to override or accept the governor’s budget amendments.
Even so, lawmakers already must spend an increasing amount of time on committee meetings and other duties throughout the year. The commonwealth’s business demands it — and the demands just keep growing.
Virginia’s legislators surely are hoping that the pandemic budget of 2020 is an anomaly and not a new paradigm that further eats away at their part-time status.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!