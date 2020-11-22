Opinion/Editorial: Budgeting now seems unending

But deliberately calling the legislature back into session in August, for the budget or any other cause, was something out of the ordinary.

Then, of course, when the Assembly did reconvene, it chose not to deal with the budget for weeks. Instead, the new Democratic majority used the time to push through a number of social justice and other reform laws.

The budget was taken up rather late in the session — which is why Virginia did not get a final budget, passed by the legislature and signed by the governor, until Nov. 18.

That was one day after the House Appropriations Committee met for its annual budget retreat to prep for 2021’s budget decisions, and one day before the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee did the same.

Gov. Ralph Northam will submit his proposed budget on Dec. 13, less than a month from now, and the General Assembly will meet on Jan. 13 to begin addressing this and other issues.

Lawmakers will face problems similar to those encountered in this year’s budget adoption.

Revenues are still recovering — and may take yet another hit this winter, as COVID cases have surged, prompting the governor to re-impose tougher restrictions on public gatherings, which assuredly will affect businesses.