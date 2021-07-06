Opinion/Editorial: Budgeting needs truth, integrity

This past March, The Volcker Alliance — a nonprofit founded in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board Chair Paul A. Volcker, focused on helping the public sector solve key challenges — published “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting: Preparing for the Storm.” The fourth such report assessed states’ decisions from FY 2015 through FY 2019 through five “building blocks of budgeting.”

Virginia’s report card revealed top grades in two of those areas. The commonwealth earned an A in “budget forecasting,” which was defined as “how and whether states estimate revenues and expenditures for the coming fiscal year and the long term.” That was well above the C national average.

Virginia’s “reserve funds” also received an A, meaning the commonwealth had set “clear policies for rainy day fund deposits and withdrawals” and adjusted levels to meet the “historical volatility” of its revenues. Nationally, states averaged a B.

The rest of Virginia’s budget behaviors were murkier. The state was given a C for “budget maneuvers” — tactics where “one-time actions” are used to “offset recurring expenditures.” The commonwealth also received a C for “transparency,” deemed as “data that public officials and citizens need to understand budgets.” Both scores were below the national averages of a B in each category.