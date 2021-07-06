Opinion/Editorial: Budgeting needs truth, integrity

For many states and localities, July 1 marked the start of the upcoming fiscal year — the July-to-June calendar governments use for accounting purposes.
Earlier this month, AAA anticipated that 47.7 million Americans would travel July 1-5. That’s a 40% jump from 2020 (34.2 million) and nearly marks a return to the prepandemic 2019 volume. More than 90% of Fourth of July travel this year is expected to take place by car, AAA added.
This is good news for businesses that still are struggling to regain customers. It also helps governments that rely on hotel stays, meal purchases, event tickets, gas tanks and other everyday occurrences as key revenue sources that shape spending priorities.
For many states and localities, July 1 marked the start of the upcoming fiscal year — the July-to-June calendar governments use for accounting purposes. City councils, mayors, boards of supervisors, county administrators and key finance officials worked hard on budgets. We hope that approach is not just for the next 12 months, but a forward-looking one that thoughtfully forecasts conditions for the next few years.
As Virginia and the rest of the world continue to endure the COVID-19 pandemic, truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever. In life, truth and integrity means upholding strong moral principles, from keeping your promises to taking responsibility for your actions. How can we assess these characteristics in a locality’s financial documents?
This past March, The Volcker Alliance — a nonprofit founded in 2013 by former Federal Reserve Board Chair Paul A. Volcker, focused on helping the public sector solve key challenges — published “Truth and Integrity in State Budgeting: Preparing for the Storm.” The fourth such report assessed states’ decisions from FY 2015 through FY 2019 through five “building blocks of budgeting.”
Virginia’s report card revealed top grades in two of those areas. The commonwealth earned an A in “budget forecasting,” which was defined as “how and whether states estimate revenues and expenditures for the coming fiscal year and the long term.” That was well above the C national average.
Virginia’s “reserve funds” also received an A, meaning the commonwealth had set “clear policies for rainy day fund deposits and withdrawals” and adjusted levels to meet the “historical volatility” of its revenues. Nationally, states averaged a B.
The rest of Virginia’s budget behaviors were murkier. The state was given a C for “budget maneuvers” — tactics where “one-time actions” are used to “offset recurring expenditures.” The commonwealth also received a C for “transparency,” deemed as “data that public officials and citizens need to understand budgets.” Both scores were below the national averages of a B in each category.
Virginia’s most glaring deficiency was its handling of “legacy costs” — how well it is meeting retirement obligations for public employees. The commonwealth earned a D average, but shortcomings were worse in seven other states that earned a D-minus (the lowest possible grade). Only seven states were worthy of an A grade.
This five-year snapshot only takes us so far. Our world looks far different than it did at the end of FY 2019.
But regardless of a historic public health crisis’ impact on daily life, government budgets always should tell the truth and be premised on integrity.
We know COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on public finances, but these grades are not about the health of our economy. They’re a measure of how well governments are reporting information to the people, with full transparency and accountability. We still are in a pandemic and, as a new fiscal year begins, truth and integrity in budgeting matter more than ever.
Excerpted and adapted from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information.