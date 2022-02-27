Opinion/editorial: Buckingham needs more study of solar farm

A 2,000-acre solar energy farm could provide Buckingham County with a welcome revenue stream. But it could also injure the county’s farm land and forests and create run-off into the James River. That’s why a Buckingham Board of Supervisors’ vote on a special use permit for the project scheduled for tonight should be delayed. Questions need to be answered for county residents before—not after—approving the project.

The best strategy for the huge solar power generating facility planned on acreage now serving as a Weyerhaeuser tree farm is caution. The board can best represent its constituents by slow-walking the process rather than ramming it through. Adjacent property owners worried about erosion caused by precipitation running off thousands of impervious solar panels need explanations of why that won’t happen. Residents who fear pollution of the James River, which is about half a mile from the project, must trust that this iconic natural resource will be protected.

Answers about the handling of the permit request also linger. Developers and the county hope to run it through a permit by rule process. The process speeds up the approval of various agencies and allows for subsequent modifications. It is reserved for solar projects of 150 megawatts or less. Developers of the Buckingham project propose to generate 149.5 megawatts. Critics say this will reduce the initial regulatory oversight that comes with larger projects.

The supervisors approved an earlier permit request, but county residents sued to stop block it, saying they were not properly notified of a public hearing. The solar farm’s developers, Riverstone Solar LLC and APEX and property sellers Weyerhaeuser deny the charge. The latest request for a use permit was first presented to the county planning commission in January. Administrators introduced the new permit request to the supervisors just two weeks ago. Tonight, a joint public hearing of the planning commission and the board of supervisors precedes the vote. Given what’s at stake, we wonder: What’s the rush?

Virginia has set a 2050 deadline for generating electricity from sustainable sources. “We’re in situation where it is imperative that we decarbonize,” said University of Virginia environmental scientist Lawrence Brand. Brand also noted that the avoiding environmental problems from what are known as “utility-scale” solar farms depends on design details such as site location, ground cover, filter strips, and distance to the nearest streams.

Some of the state’s existing utility-scale solar farms have run afoul of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, in some cases prompting fines and stop-work orders. Yet the need for sustainable electric power sources remains urgent, and the lure of revenue for financially strapped rural counties is undeniable.

In October 2021, the Buckingham supervisors approved a revenue sharing agreement that would allow the county to collect up to $1,400 in revenue for every megawatt the solar farm generates and adds 10% to that share every five years. Buckingham officials say that will add at least $200,000 a year to the county coffers. Thy also say the county will collect substantially higher higher real estate taxes on the land involved. Though the solar farm will generate very few full time jobs, county officials say it will bring in $14 million during the life of its 40-year lease.

The key to ensuring good outcomes and community trust for future utility-scale solar projects appears to be is more information and a better understanding than may currently exist.

Here’s what a 2021 Virginia Commonwealth University study concluded about the environmental impact of huge solar farms: “While solar energy has become an important component of land use considerations in many rural communities across the Commonwealth, there is very little information available that comprehensively evaluates the existing land use impacts and development trends of solar facilities.”

That does not mean the Buckingham solar farm should not eventually be built. It does mean that the project deserves much more consideration of potential down sides than it has so far been given.