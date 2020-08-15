Opinion/Editorial: Broadening the reach of broadband

In this space several weeks ago, we published details about a group of Pennsylvania neighbors who — frustrated with lack of broadband service, and with the purported cost to build the necessary infrastructure — took matters into their own hands and arranged for construction themselves, at a price they could afford (“DYI: Rural neighbors build their own broadband,” June 20).
That prompted a letter to the editor from an Albemarle family asking for help from local businesses, organizations and philanthropists, along with other forms of aid, to assist the Albemarle Broadband Authority in its quest to provide high-speed internet across the county (“How about local help for broadband?”, July 7).
We don’t have any indication that the plea has inspired a response. But we do know that the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission has discussed forming a regional partnership on the issue.
Meanwhile, the Albemarle County school division is working to implement answers to the problem as it affects education: lack of adequate internet access for students who now must find a way to take classes online.
Students need service powerful enough to allow them to stream video and audio simultaneously if they are to keep up with their school work.
If they don’t have this capability at home, they now will have the option of going to school in order to access online connections.
Previously, schools had made hotspots available so that students could access them from parking lots. But trying to do your homework from the family vehicle — perhaps with Mom taking time out of her day to drive you there; maybe with your brothers and sisters fighting in the back seat — is not exactly an ideal learning environment. It was intended to be a stop-gap measure, the school system said.
Now students will be able to go inside for internet access.
It’s kind of ironic, really.
For the session that starts next month, schools will be hosting live classes and streaming them online so that students can safely stay home during the pandemic.
But if they can’t access the classes at home, students will go back to school … to stream classes from there.
Albemarle and Charlottesville schools alike are working hard to cope with the pandemic. It’s a matter of constant adjustment — for all of us.
