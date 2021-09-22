Opinion/Editorial: Broadband hits bump via lawsuit

We’ve advocated previously for efforts to increase broadband services to underserved areas.
That need became especially evident last year when schoolchildren and employees alike were compelled to work from home to avoid exposure to COVID. Even in forward-thinking Albemarle County, there were stories of parents huddling with their children in cold cars after hours on school grounds, while the kids tried to get their homework done using the school’s hotspot.
Now a lawsuit from Culpeper County is raising an obstacle to fast-tracking of broadband extensions.
Or, maybe it’s fairer to say that a law enabling fast-track projects has created an obstacle to landowners’ exercise of their constitutional private property rights.
The court will have to figure out which.
The law allows electric and communications utilities to string fiber along existing poles, lines and conduits without getting a separate round of approvals from, or providing compensation to, landowners. The new law allows such uses even if the utility is using existing easements outside its service area.
Under the doctrine of eminent domain, utilities and other entities can take or use private land if they prove that the use meets a public need. Fast internet access would certainly qualify as a need in today’s economy.
But when such projects take or use private property, owners are supposed to receive fair compensation.
The 2020 law essentially eliminates that feature for fiber-optic cable hung by electric utilities in existing easements.
In one way, that makes sense: If the utility poles, lines and conduits already exist, why not take full advantage of them? And as quickly as possible, without the time and expense of executing new eminent domain procedures?
The Culpeper case says: Here’s why not.
At its heart is the constitutional issue of protection of private property. If an electric company hopes to put an old easement under a new use, it should compensate the owner for that new — and additional — use, the lawsuit says.
The question of contracts also comes into play. The landowners who filed the suit had “contractual rights under their 1989 easement agreement,” according to U.S. District Judge Norman Moon in a ruling last month. The attempt to use that easement to add fiber “altered their contractual agreement,” he said.
Can a state law revise or subvert an existing contract? It certainly can’t violate constitutional protections — although whether the fiber law rises to the level of a constitutional concern, as claimed by the plaintiffs, has yet to be decided.
Meanwhile, we suspect that the reality of using an existing easement is a lot more complicated than it looks on paper.
How is the new fiber to be added to existing poles or other infrastructure?
It won’t just magically appear.
Adding fiber surely will involve equipment and personnel coming onto landowners’ property. That in itself is a use and a taking.
And it can be damage-causing.
We’ve encountered numerous credible stories over the years of damage and injury caused by utility crews. Gates left open, causing livestock to stray. Pasture and cropland destroyed by heavy equipment. Expensive competition animals mutilated when encountering gear left in fields.
Extending broadband service to all reaches of Virginia is an important and worthwhile undertaking — but it isn’t as simple as lawmakers in Richmond might believe.
The lawsuit raises some important issues, too. We’ll watch the progress of the suit with interest.
Information link: https://www.cooperative.com/news/Pages/new-virginia-law-aids-electric-co-ops-building-broadband.aspx