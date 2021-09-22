Opinion/Editorial: Broadband hits bump via lawsuit

But when such projects take or use private property, owners are supposed to receive fair compensation.

The 2020 law essentially eliminates that feature for fiber-optic cable hung by electric utilities in existing easements.

In one way, that makes sense: If the utility poles, lines and conduits already exist, why not take full advantage of them? And as quickly as possible, without the time and expense of executing new eminent domain procedures?

The Culpeper case says: Here’s why not.

At its heart is the constitutional issue of protection of private property. If an electric company hopes to put an old easement under a new use, it should compensate the owner for that new — and additional — use, the lawsuit says.

The question of contracts also comes into play. The landowners who filed the suit had “contractual rights under their 1989 easement agreement,” according to U.S. District Judge Norman Moon in a ruling last month. The attempt to use that easement to add fiber “altered their contractual agreement,” he said.