Opinion/Editorial: Bridge fix advances, but slowly

The Belmont Bridge replacement project might seem to be in limbo.
It isn’t, really. But the project has been delayed, partly because of COVID. And its costs have increased — partly because of COVID.
The bridge was opened in 1962 and was expected to have a 50-year lifespan. It’s exceeded that expectation.
At least as early as 2003, Charlottesville City Council was discussing what to do about the aging structure, which carries traffic over streets and a railroad track: Should it be repaired or replaced? Debate about those two choices, along with decisions about how to interface with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the project, delayed implementation of any plan.
By 2009, it was clear that repairs would not suffice and replacement was necessary.
Planning commenced with a process of collecting public opinion and creating the design for a replacement. The first redesign concept met with public opposition.
A group of private citizens convened a design forum that produced a proposal to eliminate the bridge and simply have an at-grade street crossing. But having pedestrians, cyclists and cars cross the railroad track clearly was a bad idea, and the city went back to the drawing board.
Additional professional and public input then was steered through what was called the PLACE Design Task Force. That process produced a couple of options for an underpass design rather than a bridge, because that was believed to be more aesthetically appropriate to the nearby Downtown Mall.
Again, some members of the public complained, and again a private group — this time an architectural firm — offered a competing design.
City Council chose one of the official versions presented by its design consulting firm. But that company soon went out of business.
A new firm took over in 2017. And, yes, the project went through yet another series of design and public input sessions.
This time, an exhausted public said they just wanted a functional bridge that would get the job done — no underpass, no street crossing. The new design does, however, include important amenities: a bicycle lane, a wide sidewalk, bike racks, benches, a staircase to the lower level.
Last summer, the project seemed to be marching smartly forward. Indeed, construction was expected to start this past spring.
Turns out, the replacement is going to be more expensive than anticipated. As a result, Charlottesville has spent time reworking the figures and reconsulting with the state.
Recently, City Council took a first step toward approving an additional $4.2 million in state funds to help replace the bridge. A final vote on the measure is expected on June 7.
Total cost now will be approximately $35 million in state and federal funds.
State transportation officials concurred with the need for additional money.
Delays often cause a rise in prices simply due to the impact of inflation. Although the general rate of inflation has not risen significantly, other factors have affected construction costs.
Cost of materials has climbed — “and we do believe that this is related to the pandemic,” said Jeanette Janiczek, urban construction manager for the city.
COVID has disrupted both the manufacture and the transport of goods, causing shortages that have driven up prices.
The other factor is an increase in labor expenses: “There is more work than there is skilled labor, resulting in higher costs,” Janiczek said.
A skilled labor shortage is not new, but COVID may have exacerbated it.
Although the bridge project has been plagued by one delay after another, do not despair. City Council is pushing toward replacing the bridge.
Along with city residents, we look forward to the end of this lengthy planning period and to the beginning of construction.
