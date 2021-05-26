Opinion/Editorial: Bridge fix advances, but slowly

The Belmont Bridge replacement project might seem to be in limbo.

It isn’t, really. But the project has been delayed, partly because of COVID. And its costs have increased — partly because of COVID.

The bridge was opened in 1962 and was expected to have a 50-year lifespan. It’s exceeded that expectation.

At least as early as 2003, Charlottesville City Council was discussing what to do about the aging structure, which carries traffic over streets and a railroad track: Should it be repaired or replaced? Debate about those two choices, along with decisions about how to interface with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the project, delayed implementation of any plan.

By 2009, it was clear that repairs would not suffice and replacement was necessary.

Planning commenced with a process of collecting public opinion and creating the design for a replacement. The first redesign concept met with public opposition.

A group of private citizens convened a design forum that produced a proposal to eliminate the bridge and simply have an at-grade street crossing. But having pedestrians, cyclists and cars cross the railroad track clearly was a bad idea, and the city went back to the drawing board.