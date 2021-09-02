Opinion/Editorial: Brackney had tough assignment

Ever since Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney’s bid to become the top cop of Dallas, we’ve been wondering when the other shoe would drop.
It just did.
City Manager Chip Boyles terminated her employment.
She’s the second consecutive chief to be let go by the city, an indication of turmoil in the department that preceded Brackney — and that undoubtedly will persist for the next chief to confront.
Results of police officer surveys reveal a wide range of complaints and a deep well of low morale.
But many of those complaints are not due solely to Brackney’s leadership, or the alleged lack thereof. They are the result of changing public expectations and of City Council’s mandate to reform policing in the light of new social justice priorities.
A year ago, the city surveyed its police employees and documented that low morale. It did not release results, however, until this week, when it apparently needed cover for the decision to terminate Chief Brackney.
The responses (employee names are withheld) include criticisms about command staff “worrying about politics” and accuses leadership of “allowing protesters to run the street.”
“Stop pandering to the complainers and mobs — we will never win them over,” said one of the responses. “Focus on us, the police officers, and the honest citizens, the silent majority.”
Many police officers were looking for other jobs, the survey showed.
This year, the Central Virginia Chapter of the Virginia Police Benevolent Association did its own survey specifically for police officers — and it did promptly release its results. It sent those results to city councilors on Aug. 10 and shared them with the media shortly thereafter.
“The men and women of the Charlottesville City Police Department are hurting,” chapter President Mike Wells wrote in a letter, adding that city officers have lost faith in their department’s leadership.
Among the controversies over that leadership was the dissolution of the city’s SWAT team. Quite frankly, that action sounds highly justified if the city’s assessment was correct: team members “videoing simulated sex acts, circulating nude videos of females and themselves, … videotaping children of SWAT members detonating explosives, and firing police department-issued semi-automatic weapons, at unauthorized training events,” among other things.
But in the BPA survey, officers also took issue with the department’s decision to sever ties with the regional drug task force, remove school resource officers from city school buildings and dissolve specialized units within the department.
Yet these decisions were either directly or indirectly prompted by city leadership.
“The … Charlottesville community expects a unified organizational approach to dismantling systemic racism and eliminating police violence and misconduct in Charlottesville and across the nation,” said a city statement issued last month. “This cannot be done without discomfort, and the City officials responsible for undertaking this work will not be popular among the individuals whose behavior is being required to change.”
That lack of popularity includes, most especially, RaShall Brackney.
Brackney might not have handled these changes as smoothly as possible, but she was in an untenable position: trying to implement sweeping, systemic reforms that were unpopular with her employees but mandated by her bosses.
Some of this turmoil was building behind the scenes last year, but flare-ups also often shot to the surface into public view.
Brackney’s application for the Dallas police chief job was one of those. It came to light last December when that city made public its list of finalists.
Everybody has the right to try to improve their circumstances by stepping up to a better position.
But within the context of the controversies swirling around the Charlottesville Police Department, it was a tacit acknowledgement that Brackney wanted out.