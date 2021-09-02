Opinion/Editorial: Brackney had tough assignment

“The … Charlottesville community expects a unified organizational approach to dismantling systemic racism and eliminating police violence and misconduct in Charlottesville and across the nation,” said a city statement issued last month. “This cannot be done without discomfort, and the City officials responsible for undertaking this work will not be popular among the individuals whose behavior is being required to change.”

That lack of popularity includes, most especially, RaShall Brackney.

Brackney might not have handled these changes as smoothly as possible, but she was in an untenable position: trying to implement sweeping, systemic reforms that were unpopular with her employees but mandated by her bosses.

Some of this turmoil was building behind the scenes last year, but flare-ups also often shot to the surface into public view.

Brackney’s application for the Dallas police chief job was one of those. It came to light last December when that city made public its list of finalists.

Everybody has the right to try to improve their circumstances by stepping up to a better position.