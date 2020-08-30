Opinion/Editorial: Book exchange endangered by greed

Talk about killing the things you love, as we were in this space last week…
Who would have thought that McIntire Recycling’s book exchange would generate such greed, jealousy and fractiousness?
Book lovers’ misbehavior, in fact, is figuring into officials’ decision to keep the exchange closed.
And here we thought the exchange was simply an unpretentious but delightful effort to give books a second chance. Who knew egos would get overly involved?
The issue came up last week at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority, which runs the McIntire Recycling Center, which houses the Book Exchange Bin.
The “bin” is actually an old shipping container where recyclers can drop off unwanted books and magazines, and readers can browse those discards and leave with items that appeal to them.
The bin was closed in March due to the COVID pandemic. Then in June, staff discovered that the contents were molded, thanks to a leaking roof. That probably comes as no surprise to many patrons, since the scent of mold was a regular feature inside the bin even when it was open to allow airflow.
But in fact, the slightly dingy, almost ad hoc nature of the bin was strangely a part of its charm. It gave the feeling that a bunch of good-hearted people just got together one day and contrived a well-meaning gift for other book lovers like themselves in the Charlottesville community.
Now, the fact that the bin was allowed to deteriorate, to leak and to damage the donated contents is disappointing.
Community members have told RSWA staff and board members that they wanted to see the bin replaced.
“We’re not recommending to replace the book bin,” Phil McKalips, director of solid waste, told board members at last week’s virtual meeting.
“I do see this as an important thing for the authority to continue to consider in the future,” countered Liz Palmer, a member of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors who also serves on the RSWA board.
Encouraging recycling and reuse of materials is part of the authority’s mission, and facilitating new homes for perfectly usable books fits seamlessly within that mission, she said.
We agree. Book recycling is a natural fit for the authority.
But even if another shipping container or a shed were to be purchased to replace the old “bin,” that still doesn’t solve the problem of human behavior — or misbehavior.
Turns out, people were abusing the privilege of obtaining free books.
Some would hang out all day, waiting for the chance to sift through new arrivals in search of important finds, demanding to be at the head of the line. Some would go so far as to aggressively peer into incoming vehicles.
And if a gem of a book was spotted, conflict would erupt among those who wanted to claim it. The police had to be called on more than one occasion, officials said.
Picture that: Police had to be called to break up arguments among book lovers.
At other times, staff on duty were able to mediate disagreements.
Community members had suggested that the book bin itself be staffed, in addition to personnel on site to supervise the recycling center.
But staffing the bin full time would cost $70,000 annually, the RSWA said. The center currently is open 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. six days a week, according to its website. Even part-time staffing would cost $50,000, said officials.
That’s in addition to the one-time pricetags of $9,000 or $5,000 for either a shed or another shipping container, respectively.
The board decided to put the question on hold, research possible answers, and take up the issue again next year. After all, the bin can’t reopen until COVID is controlled, and that won’t happen soon.
Staffing is probably out of the question, though, unless a philanthropic donor wants to endow the position; we can’t see justifying $50,000-$70,000 in tax money annually to keep book collectors from harassing donors or one another.
And those of you who did the harassing: Aren’t you ashamed of yourselves? You’ve taken a gift to the community and treated is as if it were your own personal entitlement. In your greed, you just might have ruined it for the rest of us.
