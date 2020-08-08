Opinion/Editorial: Bipartisanship produces help with computers

Students, seniors, veterans and people on low incomes would get refurbished federal surplus and retired computers under a bill submitted to Congress by Virginia lawmakers.
The proposal is an excellent use of surplus or retired equipment, and we thank the Virginia lawmakers for cooperating on its introduction.
The bill is a truly bipartisan effort.
Among its sponsors are the two legislators serving much of our section of Central Virginia: Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-Nelson, in the 5th District; and Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, in the 7th. Democrat Elaine Luria in the 2nd District and Republican Rob Wittman in the 1st also co-sponsored the bill.
A law already exists to allow surplus computers to be donated to schools and educational non-profits; that happened in 1996 under President Bill Clinton, according to a press release from Ms. Spanberger’s office.
But that law does not allow computers to be transferred to non-profits that can repair and update them before redistributing them to people in need.
Isn’t it far better to receive a refurbished computer than one that hasn’t received any updates? Sure it is.
The proposal also requires the non-profits doing the refurbishing to provide training in how to use the technology when the computers are given to recipients
The new bill is an improvement on the old — rather like a refurbished computer is an improvement on the old.
Again, thanks to these four lawmakers — and hopes that the bill will sail straight through Congress.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!