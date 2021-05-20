Opinion/Editorial: Bike trail timing is out of synch

A 25-mile biking and walking path between Charlottesville and Afton is a brilliant idea.
But is it feasible in the near term?
That’s the question on which snags the possibility of utilizing some available state money to study the issue.
Safety isn’t the only reason for the Three Notched Trail, but it is the most important.
“Cycling in Albemarle Co. is unsafe as we have seen from the numerous incidents and recent death of a cyclist,” wrote a signatory to a recent pro-path petition. “The roads are not rider friendly and the motorists are aggressive towards cyclists.”
The fatality happened at the intersection of Ivy and Bloomfield roads, an area of the county that lies between Charlottesville and Afton.
Biking would be safer if separated from vehicular traffic.
Supporters also say that the pathway could become so popular that it would attract tourism, similar to the Virginia Capital Trail in the Richmond-Williamsburg corridor.
Indeed, there’s even a dream of eventually connecting the Capital Trail with a Charlottesville-Afton trail.
For that matter, an even bigger vision is contemplated by some — a Mountain-to-Sea Trail from Staunton to Hampton.
The Three Notched Trail portion would terminate at the Blue Ridge Tunnel, which recently opened to tourism.
Proponents of the local route also say it could accommodate commuters, taking some autos off the roads.
Funding for a feasibility study was offered last year by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
“That money won’t sit out there forever, unfortunately,” warned Allie Hill, a Rivanna Trails Foundation board member who also chairs the Three Notched Trail Committee.
While the offer’s good, take it.
That makes sense.
But so does Albemarle’s reasoning for saying no — or at least no, not now.
Getting the money doesn’t by itself mean the county can conduct the study or immediately fund the project.
Amelia McCulley, deputy director of community development, said county staff’s resources are “fully deployed” just taking care of assignments already on the books.
Those include updating Albemarle’s wireless policy: The need for wireless connectivity became particularly important in the past year of working and schooling at home.
Staff also are updating the county’s zoning ordinance in advance of revising the Comprehensive Plan. Either is a big project; together, they are substantial.
“That’s not to suggest that the county doesn’t feel like [the Three Notched Trail] is a project that is worthy and even transformational,” said county spokeswoman Emily Kilroy.
“It’s just that once you do these feasibility studies, [you need] a reasonable expectation that you’ll then make application and move forward with implementation… .”
Albemarle could get the money. Maybe it could even do the study. But could it do the work?
If the project languished for five or 10 years — due to lack of staff resources, lack of construction funding, or both — then the study could be useless: Too much could have changed in the interim.
So why take the money if it would be wasted — if the county would have to do yet another study at a later date to reflect altered conditions?
As the adage says: Timing is everything.
And in this instance, the state’s, the county’s and the petitioners’ offers, plans and hopes are out of synch.
What might advance the project is a private fundraising effort to capitalize the trail if a study proves it to be feasible. That would require serious skin in the game by private supporters — but at present seems the most logical option for success in the near term.