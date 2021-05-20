Opinion/Editorial: Bike trail timing is out of synch

“That’s not to suggest that the county doesn’t feel like [the Three Notched Trail] is a project that is worthy and even transformational,” said county spokeswoman Emily Kilroy.

“It’s just that once you do these feasibility studies, [you need] a reasonable expectation that you’ll then make application and move forward with implementation… .”

Albemarle could get the money. Maybe it could even do the study. But could it do the work?

If the project languished for five or 10 years — due to lack of staff resources, lack of construction funding, or both — then the study could be useless: Too much could have changed in the interim.

So why take the money if it would be wasted — if the county would have to do yet another study at a later date to reflect altered conditions?

As the adage says: Timing is everything.

And in this instance, the state’s, the county’s and the petitioners’ offers, plans and hopes are out of synch.

What might advance the project is a private fundraising effort to capitalize the trail if a study proves it to be feasible. That would require serious skin in the game by private supporters — but at present seems the most logical option for success in the near term.