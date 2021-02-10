Opinion/Editorial: Big wish list needs big funding

“I don’t know how you get to a good budget now without [a] revenue forecast,” warned a consultant working with local government organizations.
You can’t.
Just as local governments are struggling with how to fund budgets containing higher spending requests, so the commonwealth of Virginia is facing pleas for increased services — without knowing yet where the money is to be found to pay for them all.
State legislators expect to get an encouraging report soon from Gov. Ralph Northam about the status of state revenues, which have been improving. The report must predict how much revenue can be collected over the next biennium, which is the term of the state budget.
Meanwhile, there are already plenty of demands for spending.
Some of the requests aren’t even for “new” spending.
The Board of Education says that nearly half a billion dollars is needed just to meet current standards for public education.
Meanwhile, teachers seek pay raises (teachers are paid through a combination of state, local and federal funds), reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Other state employees say that if teachers get a raise, they themselves shouldn’t be left out.
The State Police want $28 million for pay increases in an effort to stem an exodus of officers, many of whom are leaving over compensation issues, and to recruit replacements for those who do leave.
Home health agencies want a boost in state Medicaid reimbursements. That’s to balance for state-mandated increases in minimum wage.
In 2019, Gov. Northam said he wanted to make community college tuition free for some low- to middle-income students, and last year he announced he would place $145 million in the budget to make that happen. This year, a bill to implement that plan already has passed the House of Delegates.
And the spending list goes on.
But the General Assembly needs to know how much money is available to spend before it tackles these and other projects.
Having a revenue forecast is “going to make a huge difference,” said Jim Regimbal, the private budget consultant quoted above.
Northam had introduced a $141 billion two-year budget before Christmas, but since then spending requests have been added or have come into sharper focus.
Meanwhile, the state has had longer to track incoming revenue — with the result that finance experts believe more money will be available than originally predicted.
But how much more?
Last month, Northam reported that revenues were up by $778 million July 1-Dec. 31, 2020. Revenues are following a similar trend this year, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne told the Times-Dispatch.
That’s encouraging.
Still, we can’t be entirely comfortable until the next set of figures is released — and even then must keep in mind that these are predictions that might not pan out.
Once those figures are in hand, the next round of competition will commence over how to spend that money. The General Assembly has a long, long wish list. Will it have enough revenue to fund everything lawmakers and constituents want? Stay tuned.