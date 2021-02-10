Opinion/Editorial: Big wish list needs big funding

The State Police want $28 million for pay increases in an effort to stem an exodus of officers, many of whom are leaving over compensation issues, and to recruit replacements for those who do leave.

Home health agencies want a boost in state Medicaid reimbursements. That’s to balance for state-mandated increases in minimum wage.

In 2019, Gov. Northam said he wanted to make community college tuition free for some low- to middle-income students, and last year he announced he would place $145 million in the budget to make that happen. This year, a bill to implement that plan already has passed the House of Delegates.

And the spending list goes on.

But the General Assembly needs to know how much money is available to spend before it tackles these and other projects.

Having a revenue forecast is “going to make a huge difference,” said Jim Regimbal, the private budget consultant quoted above.

Northam had introduced a $141 billion two-year budget before Christmas, but since then spending requests have been added or have come into sharper focus.