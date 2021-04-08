Opinion/Editorial: Big strides for rail service

Eventually, it amassed 280 miles of trackage, becoming the largest short-line railroad in Virginia, according to virginiaplaces.org.

Many of the trains running on these lines were coal carriers. As the demand for coal dwindled, that might have caused a problem for the BBR.

However, demand for passenger rail is rising. The tracks still have value for expanding passenger service, as well as for carrying freight traffic.

Passenger service between Charlottesville and Richmond has been a long-held dream, and the BBR’s inclusion in the new package could be the answer to that dream.

Much of the program will concentrate on the Washington-Richmond corridor. That includes the critical step of building a second bridge over the Potomac to supplement the venerable Long Bridge, which now carries all rail traffic into Washington from anywhere in the commonwealth — Charlottesville included. The bottleneck has been a problem for passenger and freight trains for years.

Money will go toward both Amtrak and the Virginia Rail Express, which serves as a commuter line between Washington and Northern Virginia. The state believes increased rail service will be more efficient than adding lanes to congested Interstate 95.