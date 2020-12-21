Opinion/Editorial: Beware of scammers

As if folks didn’t have enough to worry about in this time of COVID, scammers are busy exploiting fear as a way to get money or coerce personal information from their victims.

The Better Business Bureau of Virginia lists scams related to COVID — including phony antibody tests that are promoted over the internet; online sites that “sell” masks but never deliver the products as ordered; and fake employment sites that take upfront money but never provide the promised job, or put people to work (often repacking and shipping stolen goods) but never pay the promised wages.

Now the Charlottesville police and sheriff’s departments are reporting a different type of scam: phone messages to residents purportedly from a law enforcement officer and asking recipients to return the call to discuss an “urgent legal matter.”

The messages can sound threatening, alluding to dire legal consequences if the call isn’t returned.

If a recipient does return the call, then the scammer has the victim at his mercy and can exert additional pressure to frighten or confuse the victim into revealing personal information or perhaps even sending money.