Opinion/Editorial: Being a free bird backfires

“It’s the worst case scenario — homing pigeons that can’t find their home,” the Daytona Beach, Florida, press release said.

Poor birdies.

Late on the night of June 29, a crate fell off a truck on Interstate 95. Not a terribly unusual occurrence, one might suppose — except that this crate was carrying 100 homing pigeons.

The crate opened, but the birds didn’t immediately fly away. Instead, they huddled until frightened by oncoming traffic, then tended to fly up in a panic, endangering motorists.

These weren’t angry birds, they were anxious birds.

Officials said their behavior was due to the fact that they roost at night, so their natural inclination, once dumped onto the highway after dark, was to stay put.

They were not tempted to fly away home.

Unfortunately, the birds were not banded, so authorities couldn’t even determine where home was located.