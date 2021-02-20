Opinion/Editorial: Baby goes astray?

Elsewhere in the world, men apparently say “I love you” by gifting camels instead of rings.

Several days later, a man living about three miles away called police to say that a baby camel had wandered onto his property. Gee, could this be the missing dromedary?

It was.

But no “wandering” apparently was involved.

According to reports, the man’s story fell apart under questioning and he admitted going onto the owner’s land with the intent of stealing a camel to give to his girlfriend for her birthday. When he couldn’t cope with an adult, he grabbed the baby. He later concocted the story about a stray in an effort to protect himself, police say.

This little episode ended in arrest — for both him and his girlfriend.