Opinion/Editorial: Artfully managed

And speaking of keeping things hidden away…

A mixed-media work attributed to Pablo Picasso had been stuffed into a closet in a house in Amesbury, Maine, for the past 50 years.

It was part of a collection of books and artwork collected by the seller’s great-aunt, who travelled and studied art in Europe in the 1920s. Several paintings were discovered in that closet, after the house was passed down to a relative

Recently, the apparent Picasso, “Le Tricorne,” was sent to auction, where it brought $150,000. The buyer has at least 120 days to authenticate it with Picasso experts.

If it passes muster, we’d say $150,000 sounds like a steal.