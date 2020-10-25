Opinion/Editorial: Approve reforms for redistricting

Voters have an historic opportunity on Nov. 3 to take a whack at gerrymandering and regain some control over their political rights.

Don’t let that opportunity pass by.

The opportunity is called “Proposed Constitutional Amendment #1.” It will be on your ballot next week, and it creates a bipartisan commission to handle redistricting.

Gerrymandering is the process by which politicians in power carve out voting districts that serve their interests — not the interests of voters. A district packed with voters from their own party, ensuring re-election? One that punishes an opponent and gerrymanders his supporters into a different district? Politicians can do exactly that — and have.

The results have been oddly stretched and contorted districts that do not represent the voters they were supposed to serve — despite Virginia law requiring voting districts to be “compact and contiguous,” with reasonable boundaries.

A significant result of gerrymandering has been the long-term damage done to the concept of competitive politics. When districts are drawn to benefit one party and to disadvantage the opposing party, where is the competition to come from? The result of the election already is a foregone conclusion.