Opinion/Editorial: Approve reforms for redistricting

Voters have an historic opportunity on Nov. 3 to take a whack at gerrymandering and regain some control over their political rights.
Don’t let that opportunity pass by.
The opportunity is called “Proposed Constitutional Amendment #1.” It will be on your ballot next week, and it creates a bipartisan commission to handle redistricting.
Gerrymandering is the process by which politicians in power carve out voting districts that serve their interests — not the interests of voters. A district packed with voters from their own party, ensuring re-election? One that punishes an opponent and gerrymanders his supporters into a different district? Politicians can do exactly that — and have.
The results have been oddly stretched and contorted districts that do not represent the voters they were supposed to serve — despite Virginia law requiring voting districts to be “compact and contiguous,” with reasonable boundaries.
A significant result of gerrymandering has been the long-term damage done to the concept of competitive politics. When districts are drawn to benefit one party and to disadvantage the opposing party, where is the competition to come from? The result of the election already is a foregone conclusion.
Thus, voters are deprived of any kind of meaningful choice among candidates. Politicians already have chosen their voters; voters can only follow the script written for them.
If this doesn’t make you angry, it should.
In Virginia, the power of drawing up districts rests with the majority party in the General Assembly and with the governor, and both Republicans and Democrats have used it to their advantage.
Redistricting occurs after every federal census, when district populations are rebalanced. That makes this a critical year for redistricting reform.
If Amendment 1 doesn’t pass this fall, there will be no chance of implementing real change for another decade — if then.
It has taken an incredible amount of work by reformers, with consistent persuasion and appeals to conscience aimed at lawmakers, to reach this historic opportunity.
Critics contend that the amendment has flaws — and they’re not completely wrong. In crafting the amendment, including compromises necessary to move reform forward, legislators wouldn’t release the reins altogether. The commission isn’t non-partisan; it’s bipartisan, with equal membership from both parties. The party in power appoints the commission’s legislative members and appoints most of the judges who pick its citizen members. The General Assembly has the chance to approve the commission’s redistricting plan — but, to blunt political power, the assembly can’t change the districts and the governor can’t veto a plan approved by the assembly. A stalemate would send redistricting to the courts — where redistricting plans have often ended up anyway due to their violations of racial representation rules and “compact and contiguous” laws.
This is a classic case in which the perfect is the enemy of the good.
Despite any flaws, the bipartisan redistricting commission is a vast improvement over the current system in which politicians choose their voters and preserve their power.
We know that system doesn’t work — at least, not for the benefit of most Virginians.
We have the opportunity now to try something better. Not perfect, but decidedly better.
If we don’t act now, our political choices will continue to be strangled for another 10 years, until after the next census — or maybe longer.
If power-hungry politicians win this round, they will use their victory as a mandate to strengthen their gerrymandering practices and preserve their control. If reformers lose, the movement may be stalled or broken, making it even tougher to gain a second chance at change in 2030.
Folks, we can’t afford let this unprecedented opportunity slip by.
Vote for Amendment 1.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!