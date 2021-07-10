Opinion/Editorial: Apology not to be accepted

The Full Belly isn’t so full anymore.

A thief, however, is a bit plumper in the pocket.

The thief left a note of apology — but restaurant owner Tyler Eckhardt would rather have had the money.

“We’re a new business,” he told the Caledonian-Record in Lyndonville, Vermont. “We’re trying to get off the ground. And then someone does this.”

Eckhardt owns the Full Belly Deli. When he got to the restaurant this past Monday, he discovered that someone had broken in and taken $184.

The thief had inked an apology onto a menu: “I’m so sorry, I had to.”

That’s poignant, and we sympathize with anyone who apparently is that desperate. But surely there would have been help available from churches, charities or social services for legitimate needs.

And speaking of charity, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear that some good Samaritan offered to make up the Full Belly’s loss.

By the way, the Belly was so new that Eckhardt hadn’t installed security cameras.

He has now.