Opinion/Editorial: Anxiety grows along with violence

The surge of shots-fired incidents in Charlottesville — and, to a lesser degree, Albemarle — is at once terrifying, heartbreaking and frustrating.
Terrifying, because innocent people are at risk from unpredictable sources.
Heartbreaking, because some people already have been killed, injured or imperiled.
Frustrating, because police can’t seem to get a grip on the threat.
The latest incident (as of this writing) occurred on Sunday afternoon. Assailants fired at an occupied vehicle on Riverside Avenue. The driver tried to get away, and crashed into another vehicle, flipping it over.
The target’s vehicle was hit by bullets, as was a residence and a parked car. Miraculously, no one was hurt, either in the crash or from gunfire.
Police say that since Jan. 1, they’ve received 185 calls from residents reporting shots fired; 45 of those calls have been in the month of June alone.
The June 27 incident came less than three days after early morning gunfire in the Westhaven complex. Along with several vehicles, two apartments there were struck with bullets, as was an apartment on nearby West Main Street.
The West Main apartment was unoccupied at the time, but in Westhaven one of the bullets penetrated a wall and lodged in the headboard of a child’s bed. The child was sleeping with parents on that night — precisely because the parents were afraid for their child, afraid of exactly this sort of danger.
It was at least the second time a child had been spared: On Easter weekend, a sleeping child was narrowly missed by bullets in one of eight incidents of gun violence. A dog died in one of those incidents.
Sooner or later, an innocent child will be killed or injured if we do not find a way to stop this lawlessness.
What’s more, in addition to woundings and other shots-fired incidents in 2020, in the last two months of the year, four people were killed in gun violence in the city. Two of those shootings were described as deliberate ambushes.
These might be criminal-on-criminal attacks — or they might not be, since they haven’t as yet produced any convictions, the definitive measure of guilt.
But either way, they signal a breakdown in society and in society’s commitment to safety, law and order.
Either way, they pose serious risks to innocent residents and bystanders, as bullets spray through neighborhoods.
Either way, they tarnish Charlottesville’s reputation and damage its economic development efforts to promote the city as welcoming for tourists and local visitors.
Of course, as we’ve mentioned before, rising gun violence is not a phenomenon unique to Charlottesville.
Albemarle County also has reported a rise in gun incidents.
The county saw eight homicides last year, many related to gun violence. By mid-June in 2018 and 2019, the number of complaint calls about shots fired was in the low 30s, said Albemarle County Police Captain Darrell Byers. In 2020, that number climbed to the 50s by mid-June, and 2021 is mirroring that trend.
Other communities across the country also are seeing spikes in gun violence.
Mental health experts and others attribute the violence to the country’s recent social unrest and to the global COVID pandemic. But violence isn’t an inevitable result of stress, nor is it inevitably linked to a pandemic. Violence also surged in this country in the late 1960s and in the 1980s-’90s. A wide range of social factors is at work in all such cases.
It will take time to identify such factors in the current instance. But we don’t have the luxury of time to stop the violence if we want to save innocent lives. That will require a renewed social compact between the citizenry and the police, with the common goal of protecting lives and property.