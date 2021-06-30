Opinion/Editorial: Anxiety grows along with violence

The surge of shots-fired incidents in Charlottesville — and, to a lesser degree, Albemarle — is at once terrifying, heartbreaking and frustrating.

Terrifying, because innocent people are at risk from unpredictable sources.

Heartbreaking, because some people already have been killed, injured or imperiled.

Frustrating, because police can’t seem to get a grip on the threat.

The latest incident (as of this writing) occurred on Sunday afternoon. Assailants fired at an occupied vehicle on Riverside Avenue. The driver tried to get away, and crashed into another vehicle, flipping it over.

The target’s vehicle was hit by bullets, as was a residence and a parked car. Miraculously, no one was hurt, either in the crash or from gunfire.

Police say that since Jan. 1, they’ve received 185 calls from residents reporting shots fired; 45 of those calls have been in the month of June alone.

The June 27 incident came less than three days after early morning gunfire in the Westhaven complex. Along with several vehicles, two apartments there were struck with bullets, as was an apartment on nearby West Main Street.