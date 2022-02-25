Opinion/editorial: Anti-racism resources rescinded by ed chief as censorship begins

Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, doing the bidding of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, has rescinded eight racial education programs from the state’s public school for being too “divisive.” Among the exclusions is a memo from the prior state superintendent of instruction that recommends resources for parents and teacher including an Anti-Defamation League series titled “After Charlottesville: Teaching About Racism, Anti-Semitism, and White Supremacy.”

Let the censorship begin.

An interim report on Youngkin’s first executive order that banned discussions of “inherently divisive concepts including Critical Race Theory” reeks of the thought police. Jillian Balow, Youngkin’s recently appointed superintendent of public instruction proudly announced rescinding all the resources on a state Department of Education website called EdEquityVA. She also lowered the boom on a “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Audit Tool.”

If this is not creepily totalitarian enough for you, the eager-to-please Ms. Balow assures her governor that the witch hunt is far from over. The notion of trying to address racism has “become widespread in the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and in Virginia school divisions,” Ms. Balow warns, “and we will need to proactively review policies, practices, and pedagogies around the state to uphold the Civil Rights Act and comport with Executive Order One. We must continue to ensure that no student in Virginia is taught to judge or treat others differently solely on the basis of their race, skin color, ethnicity, sex or faith.”

Let’s cut through the misinformation. Youngkin’s executive order will never comport with the Civil Rights Act. The executive order is a sop to a white political base terrified of losing its grip on power. To equate Youngkin’s pandering to Caucasians with landmark legislation meant to establish justice for all races insults the intelligence of Virginians. It’s like calling “colored schools” “separate but equal.” We tried that once in the Old Dominion. It didn’t work. That’s one big reason we have the Civil Rights Act.

Ms. Balow’s interim report will be updated, but it already measures the depth of Youngkin’s abandonment of the message of moderation voters trusted in November. Remember Youngkin’s campaign ad about marching to a different drummer? Who knew he was headed toward the 1950’s? This left the loyal Ms. Balow, rescinding the education department’s “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Audit Tool” for its intolerable attempt to implement a “guiding mission statement” that reads “Education Equity is achieved when we eliminate the predictability of student outcomes based on gender, ZIP code, ability, socioeconomic status or language spoken at home.”

To understand how out of step this whole let’s-not-hurt-white-folks thing is, look back to Monday. That’s when Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership released results of a poll of registered Virginia voters. It showed that those responding supported “teaching how racism continues to impact American society today.” The margin was 63% to 33%—30 points. In a separate answer, voters opposed a ban on teaching Critical Race Theory by a margin of 57% to 35%.

Youngkin’s departure from the mainstream is clear. On the other hand, the governor can’t succeed himself. Now, he’s widely rumored to be interested in being the Republican candidate for president in 2024. Like many of his GOP brethren with similar aspirations, he seems comfortable as a shameless ideologue.

The servile Ms. Balow helps him along, rescinding a memo by James Lane, her predecessor as superintendent of public instruction. One of the reasons is that Lane suggested “reading lists advance the use of [Critical Race Theory] in education.”

Here is the list of books Lane recommended: “White Fragility,” “Between the World and Me,” “For White Folks That Teach in the Hood… and the Rest of Y’all Too,” “No BS (Bad Stats): Black People Need People Who Believe in Black People Enough Not to Believe Every Bad Thing They Hear about Black People,” and “Foundations of Critical Race Theory in Education.”

Now that they’re banned as teaching tools, perhaps Glenn Youngkin can burn them to heat the governor’s mansion.