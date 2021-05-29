Opinion/Editorial: And the winners are…

Abbigail Bugenske was eligible for the drawing because she completed her COVID vaccinations and entered herself in the lottery drawing. The news of her $1 million win was delivered by the governor himself.

Bugenske was on her way to a dealership to look at used cars when the call came in. “I think buying a used car is still in my future,” she told The Associated Press.

A college scholarship is in Joseph Costello’s future. The eighth-grader won a drawing for younger Ohioans who have been vaccinated.

Mom Colleen got the call from Gov. Mike DeWine.

“I was really thankful at that moment that there was a bench nearby, because I needed to sit down,” she said.

DeWine got a charge out of bringing the good news.

“Calling someone and telling them that they’ve won a million dollars is a great thing, and calling a family and telling them that they have a scholarship paid for four years is also fun,” he said.