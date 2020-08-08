Opinion/Editorial: And a way to get out of doors

It’s good to see that James Monroe’s Highland has reopened its grounds to the public.
Buildings will remain closed, but gardens and lawns will open — with appropriate COVID adjustments. On offer are a low-contact outdoor interpretation station for interactive learning about Highland’s history, a takeaway brochure with a map and facts about the property, and a scavenger hunt for children.
Admission is $8, free for children younger than 6. To maintain low contact, please purchase tickets at highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets.
Trails on the property are open for free for hiking, but Highland asks that guests sign in at a low-touch registration table.
Highland’s hours will be Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and hikers are asked to be off the property by 4:15.
