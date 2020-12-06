Opinion/Editorial: Analyzing city data on detentions

The Charlottesville Police Department fulfilled an important goal this week by hiring its first Fourth Amendment investigative analyst.

Larry Jacobs — a former police officer and magistrate currently pursuing a doctoral degree in public policy administration — will start on Monday.

The job title itself indicates just how important the position is. It references nothing less than the U.S. Constitution.

The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable searches and property seizures and is part of the venerable Bill of Rights. It says:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

That stark description has been modified over the years by court interpretations, including a complicated characterization of “probable cause.”