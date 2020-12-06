Opinion/Editorial: Analyzing city data on detentions

The Charlottesville Police Department fulfilled an important goal this week by hiring its first Fourth Amendment investigative analyst.
Larry Jacobs — a former police officer and magistrate currently pursuing a doctoral degree in public policy administration — will start on Monday.
The job title itself indicates just how important the position is. It references nothing less than the U.S. Constitution.
The Fourth Amendment protects Americans from unreasonable searches and property seizures and is part of the venerable Bill of Rights. It says:
“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
That stark description has been modified over the years by court interpretations, including a complicated characterization of “probable cause.”
Broadly stated, the phrase has been interpreted to mean that police may stop people on the street if they have good reason to suspect criminal activity, but may not arrest or restrain anyone without a formally issued warrant — and even this limitation is further modified by the doctrine of “hot pursuit,” in which warrantless arrests can be made in some circumstances.
And this just touches the surface of the complex law surrounding the Fourth Amendment. Suffice it to say that “probable cause is a concept that is imprecise, fluid and very dependent on context,” in the words of Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute.
It’s this very fluidity that has contributed to concerns over what are called stop-and-frisk encounters, defined by the LII as “a brief non-intrusive police stop of a suspect.” Such stops can be initiated only if an officer has a “reasonable suspicion” that the suspect has been, will be or is now involved in a crime.
Charlottesville activists have long argued that the police department stops and frisks Black suspects not only more often than white suspects, but also with less cause.
The accuracy of the first part of that claim cannot be denied. Several years ago, in response to such criticism, the police department began collecting stop-and-frisk data. Current Police Chief RaShall Brackney reworked the methodology for such data collection when she arrived.
Results show that from “September 2018 through October 2020, at least 1,163 people have been stopped across 909 encounters,” The Daily Progress reports. “Of those, 635, or 55%, were Black people and 518, or 45%, were white people. However, Black people only account for 17% of the city’s population.”
And here’s an interesting fact: “The data also show that police aren’t arresting 56% of people stopped and, when officers initiate stops, they’ve recovered evidence less than half of the time.” If most of the stops produce neither arrests nor evidence, are they being initiated with reasonable suspicion?
Statistics alone can’t answer that question, since police could be able to show reasonable suspicion of wrongdoing even if that failed to result in proof of wrongdoing.
A much more intensive look at individual stops is needed in order to determine whether each stop was justified. Remember: The criteria for such stops are “imprecise…and very dependent on context” (emphasis added).
Case-by-case study is required to determine if the context validates the officer’s decision.
That’s where the Fourth Amendment analyst comes in.
Mr. Jacobs will review those stops, including videos from police body cameras, to make sure they meet department policy and federal, state and local laws.
It’s an important step in Charlottesville’s push to ensure equitable policing, provide transparency on its activities and improve trust and cooperation between the police and the people.
Information link:
https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/United_States_of_America_1992
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/probable_cause
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_pursuit#:~:text=Under%20United%20States%20law%2C%20hot,searches%2C%20seizures%2C%20and%20arrests
https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/stop_and_frisk
