Opinion/Editorial: An option for safety

With COVID cases again surging — and, alarmingly, now among children — Charlottesville school division’s plans for voluntary free testing are especially important.

As of a Daily Progress report earlier this week, no outbreaks of COVID-19 had been reported at schools in the Blue Ridge Health District. That includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County. An outbreak is two or more cases that might indicate a shared transmission of the virus.

However, last week, Albemarle County reported 41 cases in its schools, and Charlottesville reported 25. For both school divisions, these were the highest figures so far this school year.

Having a testing program in place to help prevent outbreaks is an excellent precaution.

The program will operate differently from the testing protocols people might already be familiar with. At any one location, a small group of people will provide samples — but their samples will be combined before testing is done. If the results of group testing show presence of the COVID virus, individual testing will be available.

The school system and its partner, Virginia Department of Health, are still in the build-out stages of the program.

With COVID in schools a major concern, having a free and voluntary testing program is a wise precaution. And it’s a likely “relief” for many, as the city school system phrased it.