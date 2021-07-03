Opinion/Editorial: An arrest behest

If there’s anything that rivals animal stories in the ability to prompt human glee, it’s dumb criminal stories.

From Wyoming comes the tale of a man who called the sheriff’s department to ask why he hadn’t been arrested.

He soon found himself in exactly that situation.

The man wanted to know why he was still at liberty after officers had raided his home the day before.

First clue that something was wrong with the caller: Deputies had not raided his home.

Why should he be arrested? That’s the question posed to him by the dispatcher taking the call.

Because, he said, he was using meth.

Prior to this, authorities had no plans to arrest him, the sheriff’s department reported — or raid his house, for that matter.

But soon a deputy spotted him driving and followed him till he pulled over. The man did badly on a sobriety test, and quickly found himself under arrest.