Opinion/Editorial: An alarming abduction

“Help! Help! I’m being kidnapped!”

Said the robot. In its own robotic way.

Late last month, a homeowner in Lippstadt, Germany, was quietly going about his routine inside his house while his lawn robot mowed the yard for him. (Yes, it’s Roomba for grass-cutting!)

Suddenly, his phone — which was linked up to the robot — sounded a warning that the device had flipped upside down.

Turned out, this was not the result of an accident. Although the owner might have expected that the robot had hit an obstacle and overturned, when he went outside he spied a thief making off with the robot under his arm.

We have no idea whether the owner cried “Stop, thief!” (or “Hör auf, Dieb!”). But in any case, the thief/abductor dropped the robot and fled.

We also have no idea whether the robot was injured in the attack or the fall. Guess it can’t say, “Gosh, I think I broke my arm.”