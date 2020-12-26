Opinion/Editorial: America is losing its happiness

We are a nation whose founding document declares that we have a right to be happy. Well, technically, the Declaration of Independence we have unalienable right to “the pursuit happiness,” which isn’t quite the same thing. We’re guaranteed the pursuit, not necessary the acquisition. In any case, put your legal quibbles aside, our founders were concerned about happiness — theirs and ours.
So, why aren’t Americans happy?
What makes us so sure we’re not happy, you ask? Because the World Happiness Report says so.
Yes, there really is such a thing. It’s produced every few years by a United Nation-sponsored Sustainable Development Solutions Network.
The happiest country in the world, the report found, is Finland. If you’re looking for trends here, they’re easy to find: Four of the five happiest countries in the world — and five of the top seven — are Scandinavian. Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, The Netherlands and Sweden, in that order. New Zealand, Austria and Luxembourg round out the Top 10.
The United States? We’re No. 18, down from No. 11 in the first report in 2012. It’s not just the rankings, either; the raw scores used to compute the rankings show we’re less happy.
So what kind of magic math produces this? Short version: It’s based on a lot of interviews that asks about a lot of life factors, from income (money actually can buy a certain amount of happiness, it seems) to social support to the political systems people live in (there’s a definite correlation between democracy and happiness, our recent presidential campaign notwithstanding).
Why are Nordic countries so happy? Strong social safety nets help, the report says, and the Nordic countries are famous for those.
But what really seems to matter is that the people in those countries trust their government — and their fellow citizens. By contrast, Americans have been losing faith in our major institutions for decades now — and becoming politically polarized in a way that the Nordic countries are not. Those countries sometimes elect left-wing governments (currently in power in Sweden, Finland, Iceland); they sometimes elect right-wing governments (Norway), but they manage to do so without the kind of rancor that we now have
The report also says there’s less income inequality there, so citizens tend not to be so resentful of others.
What’s the country we’re most like, happiness-wise? We rank slightly below Germany and slightly above the Czech Republic. We always like to compare and contrast the United States with Canada, because we’re neighbors and Canada provides a good alternative universe to see how different policies play out in a very similar society. Canada ranks as the 11th happiest country, but it’s become less happy, too. It used to rank sixth. Perhaps what we need is a candidate running on the slogan of Make America Happy Again.
Who’s happier, people in cities or people in the country? In poor countries, people in cities are happier because that’s where more economic opportunity is. In more developed countries, though, people in rural areas are slightly happier than those in small cities or even big cities.
Finally, an advantage for rural America! John Denver was right when he sang “Thank God, I’m a Country Boy.”
Speaking of cities, what’s the happiest city in the world? Helsinki, Finland. The happiest U.S. city (only the biggest were included) is Washington, which ranks 18th worldwide. Really? This is so incomprehensible to us as to render the whole report unbelievable — unless people in Washington really like things the way they are, which seems entirely possible.
Excerpted from The Roanoke Times. Editorials published from other sources are offered in an effort to share additional opinion and information. Information link: worldhappiness.report/ed/2020/