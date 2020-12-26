Opinion/Editorial: America is losing its happiness

Why are Nordic countries so happy? Strong social safety nets help, the report says, and the Nordic countries are famous for those.

But what really seems to matter is that the people in those countries trust their government — and their fellow citizens. By contrast, Americans have been losing faith in our major institutions for decades now — and becoming politically polarized in a way that the Nordic countries are not. Those countries sometimes elect left-wing governments (currently in power in Sweden, Finland, Iceland); they sometimes elect right-wing governments (Norway), but they manage to do so without the kind of rancor that we now have

The report also says there’s less income inequality there, so citizens tend not to be so resentful of others.

What’s the country we’re most like, happiness-wise? We rank slightly below Germany and slightly above the Czech Republic. We always like to compare and contrast the United States with Canada, because we’re neighbors and Canada provides a good alternative universe to see how different policies play out in a very similar society. Canada ranks as the 11th happiest country, but it’s become less happy, too. It used to rank sixth. Perhaps what we need is a candidate running on the slogan of Make America Happy Again.