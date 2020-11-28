Opinion/Editorial: Aliens land in Utah?

Cue “Also Sprach Zarathustra.”

That was the famous theme for “2001: A Space Odyssey.”

The Richard Strauss composition comes to mind because the Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources has reported finding a metal monolith, similar to those in the “Space Odyssey” universe, erected in the wilderness.

The wildlife folks actually were looking for bighorn sheep during a helicopter survey of bighorn populations. But they spotted the gleaming object and landed to take a look.

Somebody, sometime, had transported the monolith — as tall as two men — into the desert and set it into place. Officials have no idea who or when.

They aren’t saying where, either, because they don’t want people trying to find it in its remote location and potentially getting lost or injured. (After all, Utah did just recently close that highly publicized case in which a woman alone went missing in Zion National Park.)

It’s illegal to place art objects on public land without permission. In this case, how would the perpetrators have known whether, in driving the monolith into the desert soil, they weren’t damaging some geological or biological rarity?